Liverpool are lurking in the background for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked to the Reds' Premier League rivals, but it looks like they are now also firmly in the race to sign him this summer.

Liverpool transfer news — Romeo Lavia

According to the MailOnline, Liverpool have made an enquiry about signing Lavia.

The same outlet has suggested that the Belgian could cost £50m, so he will not come cheap.

Football Insider recently reported that Arsenal are currently leading the race for Lavia, jumping ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in the queue for his signature.

Liverpool have already bought Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai, who has just completed his move from RB Leipzig, to improve their team.

What has Dean Jones said about Romeo Lavia and Liverpool?

Jones says Liverpool are in the race for Lavia and expects it to heat up once West Ham United sell Declan Rice.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "Liverpool are in the background, too, so it's going to be an interesting one. It's one that hasn't really taken centre stage yet, but it's going to soon. I think once that Declan Rice one is out the way, the race for Lavia will really heat up."

Do Liverpool need Romeo Lavia?

As mentioned earlier, Liverpool have just bought Mac Allister, who should prove to be an excellent midfield addition to their squad.

According to WhoScored, the Argentina international managed to make two tackles per game in the Premier League last season. Only Moises Caicedo (2.7) recorded a higher average in Brighton's squad.

Mac Allister's arrival alone may not be enough, though. Liverpool have released Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, three previous midfield options for Klopp.

With that in mind, if the Merseyside club do have the chance to bring Lavia in this summer, then they should.

The Belgium international, Mac Allister and anyone else who lands at Liverpool may still not actually be enough to close the gap with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's men were on another level last season, following the acquisition of Erling Haaland, as they went on to win the treble.

However, if Klopp's side want to return to the top four and qualify for the Champions League, then they probably need more reinforcements, with Lavia seemingly an option for them right now.