Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has opened up a huge can of worms surrounding his future at Anfield with comments made after their 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday afternoon - but GIVEMESPORT can reveal that the club are in ongoing contact with the player's agent Ramy Abbas and talks remain positive.

Salah scored twice in the second half as Liverpool came from 2-1 down against Russell Martin's basement boys to win 3-2, putting themselves eight points clear of Manchester City in the Premier League title race - continuing the campaign as the runaway league leaders. But whilst the former Chelsea star was prolific in the final third to be serenaded by the travelling fans, he appeared to cast doubt over his future in interviews given outside the stadium after the game.

Sources: Salah Press Move 'Tactical' as Clubs Swarm

The Egyptian is in hot demand from clubs around the world

GIVEMESPORT understand that Salah rarely stops to speak to the media in the mixed zone after a game, and with such comments, it's thought that his bombshell post-match interview after the Southampton clash is 'tactical', with talks at a sensitive point between himself and the club and interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Europe and the MLS.

Mohamed Salah's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 1056 3rd Goals 10 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.8 =1st Shots Per Game 3.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Match rating 7.68 1st

Salah's camp are insistent on finding some clarity surrounding his future before the year is up, but Arne Slot and his recruitment team are not ruling out a resolution that could occur in early 2025 - which will of course give clubs the chance to agree a pre-contract once the January transfer window opens.

Salah has options in Saudi Arabia, Europe and in the MLS, and his future at Anfield has been shrouded in fresh doubt amid his words after the game at St Mary's, although GIVEMESPORT understands the talks between the two parties are better than the 32-year-old has suggested.

The finances on offer to Salah from Al-Ittihad - who had a £150million bid turned down for his services just over a year ago - remain, as it was a central approach from the Saudi Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Pro League.

Pro League Sporting Director Michael Emenalo knows Salah well, and will once again drive any potential move to Saudi Arabia - though it is further believed that Al-Hilal will be the new club of choice for the Egyptian winger as this would allow Salah to play in the 2025 Club World Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has 16 goal contributions in just 12 games for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Pro League chiefs will take FIFA up on their 'extraordinary' window, which is open from June 1st-10th, as it allows clubs to bring players in before the tournament if the continental governing body they are situated in agree to any move. Meanwhile, Serie A chiefs will also open their window from June 1st-10th so that moves can be forced through.

Liverpool Stay Not Lost on Mohamed Salah

There is still reason to believe he will stay at Anfield

Despite Salah's comments, GIVEMESPORT understands that talks between Liverpool and agent Ramy Abass have been positive.

However, it is a complex situation because it has to be right for both Liverpool and Salah if he is to continue his status as an Anfield legend - and given his age and wage, it is still unlikely to be a quick resolution.

Related 'World-Class' Liverpool Star Has 'No Plans to Leave' in 2025 The Italian is convinced he has a role to play under Arne Slot for Liverpool.

Salah's goals have put him on 10 for the season in the league alone, and he would be a huge loss for Liverpool if they were to let him go - but with Virgil van Dijk and homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract, it could prove to be a huge December for the Reds to avoid any disappointment in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-11-24.