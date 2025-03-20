Liverpool could still complete a deal for Chelsea star Levi Colwill in the coming summer transfer market, according to reports - with suggestions that the Merseyside club remain 'strong admirers' of the Blues star as they aim to bolster their backline in the off-season.

Colwill, who has recently turned 22 years of age, joined Chelsea as an eight-year-old and made his debut for the club at the start of last season, having spent time on loan at Huddersfield Town and Brighton. Tipped as a future star, the Blues won't want to lose their Cobham graduate - but Liverpool could make an offer to sway him to Merseyside to feature in the heart of their defence.

Report: Liverpool 'Strong Admirers' of Levi Colwill as Virgil van Dijk Replacement

The Reds could look to land the England international in the summer

The report by TBR Football states that Liverpool remain strong admirers of Colwill, and are 'continuing' to keep tabs on his situation at Chelsea.

Levi Colwill's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 =3rd Goals 1 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 1st Clearances Per Game 3.1 3rd Blocks Per Game 0.8 1st Match rating 6.70 9th

The Blues are adamant that they are committed to keeping Colwill, with the defender not being made available for transfer - though Liverpool have tried to sign Colwill on a few occasions, and they are in the market for at least one new defender in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool are looking at signing a left-footed centre-back, and Colwill would 'fit the bill' extremely well, having been called 'world-class' after England's under-21 triumph in EURO 2023. It's been reported that Chelsea would value Colwill at £40million, having played in 67 Premier League games across his time at the Blues and for Brighton, where he spent time on loan in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Liverpool have checked in with Chelsea, and with Colwill's representatives, to assess the situation surrounding his future ahead of the summer transfer window. Liverpool have been in the market for a new centre-back, but may need another defender with Virgil van Dijk's future still uncertain as his contract continues to run down. As a result, the Reds are looking to bring in a top defender - and Colwill, who has been named in Thomas Tuchel's England squad to face Albania and Latvia, is in their sights.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Levi Colwill has four caps for England.

Arne Slot's men are edging closer to winning the Premier League in his first campaign at the club, which would be a monumental achievement - but to keep that momentum going, signings of Colwill's ilk are essential.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 20-03-25.

Related Arsenal Eyeing Shock Move to Sign ‘Unbelievable’ Liverpool Star Arsenal are now eyeing a shock swoop for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz to bolster their attack.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.