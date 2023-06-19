Liverpool will sign at least 'one or two more' midfielders in the summer transfer market, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Liverpool have already completed the signing of Alexis Mac Allister, a £35 million addition from Brighton & Hove Albion, and are looking to further bolster their options in midfield following the departures of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on free transfers.

Liverpool transfer news

Liverpool have been linked to a host of players as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his team after missing out on Champions League football. 22-year-old French midfielders Manu Kone and Khephren Thuram, at Borussia Monchengladbach and OGC Nice respectively, have both been rumoured to be on Klopp's radar, although they could fact stiff competition for each player's signature.

Other names that have been suggested include Inter's Nicolo Barella, Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch and Southampton's Romeo Lavia, according to Sky Sports.

Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga, who was one of the breakout stars in La Liga this season and scored 11 goals, is another player believed to be on Klopp's shortlist. The 21-year-old also has an attractive £34 million release clause in his contract.

What has Sheth said about Liverpool's transfer window?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: "I think they will go into the market again for a couple of other midfielders, at least one or two more. And I say that about doing their business early, not just incomings.

"You know the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, all quietly out of the exit door, you know, wages freed up. Maybe not transfer fees coming in as they left on free transfers."

How many midfielders will Liverpool sign this summer?

Due to the amount of names Liverpool have been linked with it is clear that another midfielder, possibly two, will be arriving through the door at Anfield in the coming weeks. Reinforcing the midfield has long been a priority for Jurgen Klopp and the need for new faces has only been exacerbated by the performances of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho this season, along with the continued injury problems of Thiago Alcantara.

The only restrictive factor will be budget, with Liverpool also in desperate need of a back-up centre-back and right-back to rotate with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold when required. Given the price tags of some of the names Liverpool have been linked with and Mac Allister's arrival already, in truth, it's quite hard to see Klopp being able to add more than one additional central midfielder.

In an ideal world, however, it probably would be two.