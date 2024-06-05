Highlights Liverpool are reportedly 'planning to sign' a new striker amid uncertainty over Darwin Nunez.

New manager Arne Slot is set for a busy summer at Anfield after taking over from Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds are considering Brentford's Bryan Mbuemo for attacking reinforcement.

Liverpool are 'planning to sign' a striker this summer amid uncertainty over Darwin Nunez’s future, Football Insider has revealed.

As new manager Arne Slot is set to start his era at Anfield, the Reds could be in for a busy summer after finishing third in the Premier League last season.

Nunez fuelled speculation over his future after deleting Liverpool-related social media posts from his Instagram last month after the Reds’ 4-2 victory over Tottenham. The Uruguayan has struggled to find goals last season, scoring 11 times in 36 league appearances under Jurgen Klopp.

Reportedly, now ex-Liverpool manager Klopp favoured Nunez’s signing two years ago, leading the Merseysiders to pay £85m for his signature. The Times reported that Liverpool's board preferred signing was actually RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, who eventually joined Chelsea last summer.

Liverpool in Striker Hunt

After Nunez’s poor season

Nunez, who is under contract at Anfield until 2028, could face competition for his starting eleven spot under Slot, as Liverpool are now looking at a new striker signing, per Football Insider.

According to the outlet, the Dutch manager is ‘so far unconvinced’ about Nunez’s ability to fit into his new-look team.

The Uruguayan’s performances have been a talking point all season as he was recently linked with a move to Barcelona to replace Robert Lewandowski.

Last month, ex-Liverpool player Stan Collymore suggested Nunez might be better off leaving Liverpool if he doesn’t ‘change his game’. While Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique claimed the forward was 'not at the required level' in April.

However, it seems unlikely that the centre-forward is going to be on the move this summer as he is now ‘looking forward’ to speaking with Slot and understanding his new role at Anfield. Nunez, who joined from Benfica in 2022, has gone on to make 96 appearances for Liverpool so far, scoring 33 goals and adding 17 assists.

Darwin Nunez Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 36 11 8 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 3 1 1 EFL Cup 5 1 3

Liverpool Interested in Bryan Mbuemo

He ‘might be a good fit’ for the Reds

Liverpool are keen to bolster their attack this summer and are looking at signing Brentford forward Bryan Mbuemo, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT. Jones suggests the 24-year-old ‘might be a good fit’ for the Reds as Mbuemo recently revealed he is open to leaving the Bees soon.

The Brentford attacker said he ‘would like to play in the biggest competitions’ in an interview with L’Equipe after another solid season for Thomas Frank’s side. Multiple Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Mbuemo’s situation this summer, including Liverpool, who are keen to add fresh faces to boost Slot’s start at Anfield.

Brentford could reportedly demand up to £50m for Mbuemo, who scored nine goals and registered six assists in 25 league appearances last season.

