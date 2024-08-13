Highlights Liverpool are considering signing Valencia's Giogi Mamardashvili, with a €30 million deal on the table for them.

The Georgian could be a long-term Alisson replacement.

Martin Zubimendi has rejected Liverpool's offer and is set to sign a new contract with Real Sociedad.

Liverpool are weighing up whether to sign Valencia's Giorgi Mamardashvili, with the goalkeeper keen on a deal which would involve an immediate loan move, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mamardashvili impressed last season for Valencia, conceding just 41 goals in 37 La Liga appearances. The shot stopper also caught the eye with some heroic displays at Euro 2024 for Georgia, which has prompted interest from a host of teams across Europe.

The Reds are thought to be leading the race to sign the player, and are currently deliberating whether to pull the trigger and land him for €30 million, with the number one reportedly 'keen' on the move to Anfield. Romano has revealed that if he does swap Spain for the north-west of England, then he could be loaned out immediately, with Alisson expected to continue as number one for the time being.

Liverpool Considering Mamardashvili signing

He could be a long-term Alisson replacement

Rising through the academy at Georgian side Dinamo Tblisi, Mamardashvili earned a move to one of Europe's top leagues in 2021, signing for Valencia on an initial loan deal. However, after breaking into the first team and establishing himself as the La Liga club's first choice in between the sticks almost immediately, los Ches opted to sign the Georgia international in December of that year.

He has since developed into one of the continent's most promising young goalkeepers, and managed 13 clean sheets in 37 appearances last season. Described as a 'man mountain' by football analyst Ben Mattinson and as "important" by former Real Madrid star Nacho, a move to a European giant could now be on the cards.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT on Tuesday afternoon, transfer specialist Romano revealed that Liverpool have the option of securing the deal imminently open to them:

"Mamardashvili, there will be one more meeting this week. There are contacts, very active contacts ongoing. It's on Liverpool, basically. So, they need to decide what they want to do. They have this possibility. It's on the table. It's available. "Mamardashvili is keen on a move to Liverpool, with a loan as the next step. So not going to Liverpool immediately, but being a future Liverpool player."

At 23, the signing of Mamardashvili would likely signal succession planning for Alisson's future departure. The Brazilian, largely believed to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world, is contracted until 2027 and isn't expected to leave Anfield anytime soon.

Acquiring the Georgian and allowing him to develop for a year to three years elsewhere before replacing Alisson may be a smart way to secure one of the next best goalkeepers before his price skyrockets in the coming years.

Mamardashvili's La Liga Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 37 Goals Conceded 41 Clean Sheets 13 Saves Per 90 2.82 Save Percentage 73.8% Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.23 Pass Accuracy 53%

Liverpool Rejected by Zubimendi

The Spaniard is set to sign a new deal

While long-term planning for Alisson's eventual exit is on Arne Slot's agenda this summer, the more immediate concern of finding a midfielder who can replace Wataru Endo is perhaps more pressing. Slot has reportedly identified defensive midfield as an upgradeable piece of the jigsaw, with Martin Zubimendi the supposed top target.

However, the Spaniard is understood to have rejected Liverpool's offer and is set to put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Real Sociedad. The boyhood Sociedad fan considered the Reds' proposal, but is ultimately opting to remain in his home town for the upcoming season at least.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 13/08/2024