Highlights Liverpool have held talks over bringing Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim to Anfield, according to David Ornstein.

Amorim has not yet been identified as the number one target however.

The Portuguese manager also has a release clause set at £8.6m, according to Ornstein.

Liverpool’s search for a manager goes on after they were dealt a blow in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, and the Athletic's David Ornstein has issued an update on another strong candidate in Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorin on his weekly Q&A.

Former Liverpool midfielder Alonso was the Reds’ initial favoured option and has led Leverkusen to a 40-match unbeaten run across all competitions this season as they edge closer to their first-ever Bundesliga title.

Alonso snubbed the chance to move on from the Germans and return to his old club as Klopp’s successor, which has led Liverpool to turn their attention to Amorim as well as Brighton & Hove Albion’s Roberto De Zerbi.

Although Amorim is seen as the “top target” by many for the Liverpool job, Ornstein admitted this is not necessarily the case.

David Ornstein: Amorim Latest as Barcelona Move Quashed

Liverpool in talks with Amorim as they chase the Portuguese’s signature

Barcelona are in a similar situation to Liverpool and know that their current manager will be leaving the club at the end of the season. Xavi - a Barcelona legend - will step down as manager after almost certainly failing to defend the La Liga title which Real Madrid are the hot favourites for.

However, The Athletic reporter David Ornstein revealed in his latest Q&A that Barcelona are not in the frame when it comes to Amorim, with Liverpool considered the favourites to acquire his signature.

Ornstein wrote: “My most recent information is that he is very much in the frame for Liverpool - not Barcelona - and conversations have taken place.

“But despite many on the outside suggesting he is the top target, I'm not sure that's the case internally - not because someone else is or he won't become that, but because there isn't one while Liverpool continue with what will be a thorough process.”

Amorim joined Sporting in 2020 and guided them to Portuguese Primeira Liga success in his first season in charge, ending a 22-year wait for their 19th title. He also won the Portuguese Super Cup in a glittering debut season, while delivering back-to-back League Cups in a highly impressive four-year spell - he has been described as "outstanding" by Portuguese football expert Tom Kundert on X.

Away from domestic football, he led the club to a historic UEFA Europa League last-16 victory over Arsenal as they beat Mikel Arteta’s side on penalties at Emirates Stadium.

Ruben Amorim Has £8.6m Release Clause

It will cost Liverpool if they want to lure Amorim to Anfield

Ornstein also revealed in his Q&A that Amorin has a €10 million (£8.6m) release clause in his Sporting contract which Liverpool would need to trigger if they were to snap up the highly-rated manager.

The Atheltic reporter also said the price was “significantly lower” than what Chelsea were quoted when they inquired about his services before they eventually appointed Graham Potter. The Blues also reportedly approached Sporting before hiring Mauricio Pochettino, following Potter’s sacking after eight months in charge.

Either way, Liverpool will be made to pay up if they are to land the manager that upset Benfica and Porto’s 22-year dominance of the Portuguese league.