Liverpool are in talks with defender Conor Bradley over a new long-term Anfield contract, journalist Ian Doyle has revealed.

The Reds reportedly want to reward the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international for his impressive progress and are in ongoing negotiations to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Bradley only signed his most recent Liverpool deal in December 2023 and has more than two years remaining on his current terms, which expire in June 2027.

He has been a regular in the first-team squad under Arne Slot this season, making 22 appearances across all competitions and providing two assists.

Conor Bradley in Contract Talks

Liverpool keen on the 21-year-old's extension

According to Doyle, Liverpool are eager to secure Bradley on a new contract given the ongoing uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future.

The England international is out of contract at the end of the season and has strong suitors in Real Madrid, who attempted to sign him in the January transfer window.

Los Blancos remain favourites to land Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer this summer, with talks over a new Liverpool deal yet to reach a resolution.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bradley has made nine starts in all competitions this term, amassing just over 1,000 minutes.

It remains to be seen whether Bradley, praised as ‘outstanding’, would be given a more prominent first-team role should Alexander-Arnold depart, as Liverpool may seek a more experienced replacement for the 26-year-old.

According to reports, the Reds are admirers of Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong, who has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ allowing him to leave under specific conditions this summer.

The Dutch full-back is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and remains on the lookout for the right opportunity to return to England.

Frimpong spent time in Manchester City’s academy before leaving in 2019 and was a key player in Leverkusen’s Bundesliga-winning campaign last term.

Conor Bradley's Liverpool Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals 0 Assists 0 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 372

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-03-25.