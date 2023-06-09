Liverpool have enquired about signing Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds recently confirmed the addition of Alexis Mac Allister to their squad, but Jacobs says Jürgen Klopp still wants to bring another midfielder to Anfield.

Liverpool transfer news — Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné

According to FootballTransfers, Thuram has reached a verbal agreement over personal terms with Liverpool. The Nice star is currently valued at around £27m by Transfermarkt.

As for Koné, who the same website values at about £26m, it looks like he could be heading to Anfield this summer, too.

A report from Anfield Index claims that the Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder has also agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

Moves to Liverpool would see both players link up with Mac Allister, who the Merseyside club just signed from Brighton in a £35m deal, as per BBC Sport.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Khéphren Thuram, Manu Koné and Liverpool?

Jacobs says Liverpool's interest in Thuram and Koné is real and that the Reds do want to sign another midfielder ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "They definitely want to bring in another midfielder. The Thuram and Koné talks are legit. Liverpool have certainly enquired about those two players, so both are ones to watch."

Do Liverpool need Khéphren Thuram and Manu Koné?

Mac Allister is a fantastic addition to Liverpool's midfield. He just helped Argentina to win the World Cup and has had an excellent season at Brighton.

As per WhoScored, the 24-year-old registered 10 goals in the Premier League, making him the Seagulls' top scorer, and made 1.3 key passes per game. Only four players who were at the Amex during the 2022/23 campaign managed to outperform him in that area.

However, Mac Allister also had the second-highest average for tackles (two), showing that he's quite a well-rounded midfielder. Still, Liverpool probably do need a bit more than the Argentina international.

They've allowed Naby Keïta, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all to leave the club, while Jordan Henderson and Thiago are now both in their 30s. Therefore, you'd say signing at least one of Thuram or Koné is quite necessary.

For now, though, Liverpool supporters and Klopp can take delight in the fact that Mac Allister has been snapped up and for just £35m. The transfer window hasn't even opened yet, so there could easily be more to come.