Liverpool are growing increasingly interested in Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala, who is attracting attention from several top European clubs, including Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, according to CaughtOffside.

The Bundesliga giants have publicly stated their intention to tie the talented 21-year-old to a new deal, with his current contract set to expire in less than 24 months.

According to the report, Liverpool have been ‘firmly put on red alert’ as Musiala’s new contract is far from being finalised, leaving the door open for interested clubs to make a move.

Under new manager Arne Slot, the Reds have started their Premier League campaign in convincing fashion, with no goals conceded and three wins from three in August.

However, reinforcements up front may soon be needed, as Mohamed Salah’s contract is approaching its end, while Darwin Nunez’s lack of game time in August has raised questions about the Uruguayan’s future, with Diogo Jota occupying the number nine position at the start of the campaign.

Liverpool ‘on Red Alert’ for Musiala

Bayern ‘confident’ of keeping the 21-year-old

According to CaughtOffside, Bayern Munich are ‘confident’ of retaining Musiala beyond 2026, although the 21-year-old is keeping his options ‘fairly open’ as he also harbours ambitions to play in the Premier League.

Per the report, Musiala’s current asking price could be as high as £150 million, and it remains to be seen if Liverpool or any other interested European clubs would be willing to meet that figure.

When asked about his Bayern contract, Musiala told German outlet Welt am Sonntag that he is ‘very happy’ in Germany, but added that ‘things can always change quickly in the world of football’.

Born in Germany but raised in England, the star midfielder developed at Southampton and Chelsea’s academies before returning to Germany in 2019 to join Bayern's youth setup.

Since breaking into the first team in 2020, the 21-year-old has been nothing short of sensational and has been described as a "phenomenon" after scoring 44 goals and registering 31 assists in 166 appearances for the club.

Jamal Musiala Bayern Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 10 6 Champions League 11 2 2 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 DFL-Supercup 1 0 0

A versatile attacker, Musiala has been utilised in several positions across the frontline at Bayern, with most appearances occurring in attacking midfield and on the left wing.

Liverpool Eye Jonathan Tah

As free agent in 2025

Liverpool are among four Premier League clubs interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, with Tottenham, Chelsea, and Manchester United also monitoring the 28-year-old Germany international, whose contract expires in June 2025, according to SportBild.

The Premier League quartet are all in the race to sign Tah, who was close to joining Bayern Munich last season, but is now set to see out his contract at Leverkusen and seek a new challenge in 2025.

According to SportBild, Tah’s ‘biggest wish’ is still to play in the Premier League, despite previous interest from both Bayern and Barcelona.

Liverpool may be in the best position to sign the 28-year-old next summer, especially with Virgil van Dijk’s future still uncertain, as he has less than 12 months remaining on his current deal.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-09-24.