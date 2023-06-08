Liverpool should give 'indications very soon' whether they are able to make a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old wantaway star is looking for a fresh challenge overseas to revive his promising career.

Liverpool transfer news – Ryan Gravenberch

Bayern Munich signed the exciting Gravenberch on a five-year deal for around the £16m mark in 2022, which could rise to £24m, according to BBC Sport.

At the time, they believed to have signed one of Europe’s most coveted young players but have not offered him the game time he believes he had earned.

Now, according to Liverpool Echo, a summer departure for the Ajax academy graduate is ‘almost inevitable’ as the uncertainty of his role at the Bavarian club grows.

In the back end of April, Caught Offside revealed that the German stalwarts would think about cashing in on their in-demand youngster in the hopes they would be able to reclaim their spend, plus a little extra for profit.

And according to Italian sources, Liverpool have already made advancements on Gravenberch’s proposed availability and have made a £43m bid for his signature.

There are concerns, however, about the Dutchman’s credibility, with Daily Express journalist telling GIVEMESPORT that he doesn’t believe Gravenberch is good enough to feature for Liverpool’s first team.

What did Dean Jones say about Liverpool and Ryan Gravenberch?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: “I’d say we should probably keep an eye on the Gravenberch situation because that’s the other one they’ve really wanted to know about. And I think there will be indications very soon on Gravenberch and whether Liverpool could even get involved in that conversation.”

What will Ryan Gravenberch bring to Liverpool?

Despite claims that he is not ready for Liverpool senior action, if Gravenberch is able to emulate his Ajax form in England, Jurgen Klopp could have a serious player on his hands.

The 11-cap Netherlands international made 42 appearances under Erik ten Hag’s stewardship and provided nine goal returns.

Not to mention how influential he was in Ten Hag’s unforeseen Champions League drive back in 2018/19.

His game time and, in turn, his performances have taken a bit of a blow since moving to Germany.

Gravenberch has recently expressed his frustration over his irregularity of minutes at Bayern.

“Training and playing at the top level for a year is beautiful and instructive. I say playing, but it’s mainly training. That has to change next season, then I really want to play weekly again. I haven’t spoken to the club management yet, so just wait and see what happens. But it’s clear that this role does not match my expectations.” he told VI (via 90min).

Although Gravenberch was part of Bayern’s dramatic final-day league-winning campaign, he only featured as a bit-part player, featuring just 33 times across all competitions, a sequence in which he scored and assisted one apiece.

With many midfield options flying out the exit door at Anfield, Klopp should seek to get this deal over the line sooner rather than later as they look to secure their second – after Alexis Mac Allister – midfield reinforcement.