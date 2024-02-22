Highlights Liverpool prepares to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final with injury concerns, including key player Diogo Jota sidelined for months.

Despite injuries, Liverpool secured a convincing victory over Brentford.

Journalist Dean Jones sees potential for Liverpool to cope with their fitness problems, with Cody Gakpo seen as a strong option in the upcoming final.

Liverpool are preparing to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on the weekend, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that it's less than ideal preparations for the Reds with multiple players suffering injuries over the last few weeks, including Diogo Jota.

The Merseyside club faced Brentford in the Premier League at the weekend in what was their first of three games within just over a week, with the final fixture being at Wembley Stadium in the cup final. The last thing Jurgen Klopp would have wanted is to see some of his key stars hitting the turf due to injuries, but that's exactly what happened against Brentford.

The Reds faced Luton Town on Wednesday night and Klopp appears to have avoided losing any other options before their huge fixture at the weekend, with a host of players already set to watch from the stands.

Liverpool hit with major injury blows

It was a convincing performance from Liverpool away at Brentford as Klopp's side secured a 4-1 victory in London. Goals from Darwin Nunez, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, and Cody Gakpo ensured the Merseyside outfit headed back up north with all three points. However, injuries to Jota and Curtis Jones overshadowed what was an impressive result.

Jota left the game on a stretcher and according to the Liverpool Echo, the Portuguese forward was spotted leaving the game on crutches with his knee in a brace. Reports in Portugal have even suggested that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker could be on the sidelines for roughly two months, in what is a huge blow for Klopp's men.

Diogo Jota vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Diogo Jota Mohamed Salah Appearances 13(6) 20(1) Minutes 1053 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 3 9 Shots per game 1.9 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Dribbles per game 0.7 0.9 Fouled per game 1.1 0.9 Overall rating 7.10 7.48 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 22-02-24

Jota has been an integral part of Liverpool's impressive season, despite not playing as much as he might have hoped. The 27-year-old has scored nine times in just 13 Premier League starts, while also providing three assists. Midfielder Jones was also substituted with an injury in the first half, while goalkeeper Alisson Becker failed to make the squad after picking up a problem in training during the week.

Reports in Egypt have also suggested that Salah has suffered a recurrence of an injury he picked up while at the African Cup of Nations and could miss their trip to Kenilworth Road on Wednesday.

Dean Jones - Jota injury a huge blow for Liverpool

Jones has suggested that Jota's injury is a massive blow for the Merseyside outfit and the fitness issues at Anfield are less than ideal as they prepare for the Carabao Cup final. The journalist adds that if the injuries mean that Klopp is forced to start Gakpo, then it's hardly the worst situation in the world as the Dutch forward is more than capable. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, it's less than ideal for Liverpool to be going into a final like that. The one good thing is that they have reasonably good depth. Obviously, up top is where they have the best strength in depth. You've got five players who are all outstanding. If it's the worst case and Cody Gakpo is starting, it's still not the worst situation in the world to be in. Gakpo probably gets into most teams in the Premier League. So it's still not the end of the world. But obviously, losing Jota, even if it's a couple of months, is a massive blow."

Liverpool could move for Alonso alternative

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is the 'outstanding candidate' to replace Klopp at the end of the season, with the Liverpool boss announcing that he will depart in the summer. Alonso has done a superb job with his side currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga this campaign.

However, the Reds will need to find alternatives in case they are unable to convince Alonso to return to Anfield. Journalist Ben Jacobs has now told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could potentially interview Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim. At just 39 years old, Amorim is an inexperienced manager, but he's enjoyed an impressive start to life in coaching.