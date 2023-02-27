Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may be unable to call upon a key man after struggling to fully recover from an injury, it has been claimed.

Liverpool star Darwin Nunez will find it 'difficult' to overcome a shoulder problem and return to the fold when Jurgen Klopp's side face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Wednesday, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GiveMeSport.

The Reds will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on the Premier League strugglers after being made to settle for a goalless draw against Crystal Palace last time out.

Liverpool injury news - Darwin Nunez

According to the Liverpool Echo, Nunez is an injury doubt ahead of Liverpool going head-to-head with Wolves after he has been troubled by a shoulder issue.

The report suggests the Uruguay international, who joined in a club-record move worth £85million from Benfica last year, suffered a setback when he featured in the 5-2 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid after a painkilling injection last week.

Nunez landed heavily on his shoulder during Liverpool's victory over Newcastle United earlier this month and, despite retaining his starting berth against Real Madrid a matter of days later, he has failed to fully recover.

Respected injury news journalist Dinnery recently told GiveMeSport that the striker may face up to four weeks on the sidelines if he has damaged ligaments.

But Klopp has revealed that he remains hopeful of Nunez being able to return to contention for the Premier League meeting with Wolves after being ruled out of the trip to Crystal Palace last weekend.

What has Ben Dinnery said about Nunez?

Dinnery believes Nunez is in a race against time to be fully fit for Liverpool's encounter with Wolves as he is still feeling the effects of the shoulder problem he initially sustained against Newcastle.

While the injury expert is aware there is no structural damage, which comes as a relief, the 23-year-old was unable to move his arm after the loss to Real Madrid last week.

Dinnery told GiveMeSport: "It might be difficult for him to be back in contention for the Wolves game because, obviously, it's a quick turnaround.

"He picked up that initial knock in a challenge with Kieran Trippier at St James' Park. We said at the time that there's a possibility that there may have been a slight shoulder separation or just a heavy impact. It turns out it was the latter of the two, so it's just a bit of pain management with regard to that.

"As Jurgen Klopp said, because there's no structural damage in and around there, they were able to give a bit of a painkilling injection.

"However, he picked up another knock in the same area against Real Madrid, so that's a slight worry, and he wasn't able to move his arm."

Would Nunez's unavailability come as a huge blow for Liverpool?

Nunez has found the back of the net 12 times since joining Liverpool, according to Transfermarkt, and there is no doubt that his presence will be missed if he is unable to feature against Wolves.

The Reds have not been particularly prolific this season, with Brentford, Fulham, Newcastle United and Chelsea being the only sides in the Premier League's top 10 to have scored less, and another blank at Selhurst Park on Saturday emphasised why they need the former Benfica man's firepower.

Sofascore statistics show Nunez has been averaging a domestic goal every 187 minutes since the campaign got underway, while he also averages four shots per outing.

Those figures highlight that the South American, who penned a £140,000-per-week contract when he arrived last summer, could cause the Wolves backline serious problems.

Nunez, who has been handed an average match rating of 6.94 for his Premier League performances by WhoScored, would be a huge miss for Liverpool.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here