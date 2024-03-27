Highlights Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is set to undergo a scan after sustaining an ankle injury in Scotland's friendly with Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old found himself on the end of a heavy challenge and was unable to continue.

Jurgen Klopp will hope that the issue isn't as serious as initially feared.

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson is set to undergo a scan after sustaining an ankle injury whilst on international duty with Scotland, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

The Reds full-back only returned to action in January after a lengthy lay-off following a shoulder injury picked up in October 2023, whilst playing for his country.

Jurgen Klopp will be frustrated that he could be set to lose Robertson for an extended period of time, with a season-defining few weeks ahead in the Premier League and Europa League. The defender will be hoping his upcoming scan reveals positive news ahead of the final weeks of the 2023/24 campaign.

Robertson set to undergo scan

The defender's setback is a 'major concern'

According to James Pearce, writing for The Athletic, Andy Robertson will return to Liverpool to undergo a scan after picking up an ankle injury in Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat at the hands of Northern Ireland on 26th March. The 30-year-old couldn't continue following a challenge from Sunderland's Trai Hume, having found himself on the end of a heavy tackle. Speaking after the game, Scotland manager Steve Clarke provided an elusive update on Robertson's injury:

“We’ll assess him. He’ll go back to his club and they’ll assess him. Hopefully, he’s back soon.”

Liverpool will be concerned about the potential of losing Robertson when they return to Premier League action on 31st March when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield. The Scotland international has only played 15 games for the Reds this season after suffering a shoulder injury in Scotland's EURO 2024 qualifier with Spain in October 2023.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robertson has played in just 42% of available minutes across the 2023/24 season.

Robertson, usually an established part of Klopp's side, has had to sit on the sidelines and watch as his teammates challenge Arsenal and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Andrew Robertson - stats vs full-backs across Europe (last 365 days) Statistic Per 90 Percentile Non-penalty goals 0.04 58 Assists 0.13 68 xAG 0.21 94 Shot-creating actions 3.15 91 Passes attempted 85.19 99 Pass completion rate 82.8% 80 Progressive passes 6.08 95 Progressive carries 2.71 77

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Robertson could miss a crucial part of the season's run-in

Following Liverpool's upcoming clash with Brighton, Klopp's side welcome Sheffield United to Anfield on 4th April, looking to put more pressure on the Premier League's basement side. The Reds then travel to arch-rivals Manchester United on the 7th, looking to enact revenge following their recent 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Old Trafford.

A two-legged Europa League tie comes either side of Crystal Palace's visit to Merseyside on 14th April, whilst trips to Fulham, Everton and West Ham United see out the month, with the 19-time English champions hoping to add two more major trophies to their cabinet.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt, correct as of 27-03-24.