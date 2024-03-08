Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is unaware whether Ibrahima Konate is fit to face Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash at Anfield on Sunday.

The defender was brought off in the Reds' Europa League last-16 clash at Sparta Prague and seemed to be clutching his hamstring.

The Merseyside giants currently sit top of the Premier League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on centre-back Ibrahima Konate in his pre-match press conference ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds currently sit top of the league, and hope to remain in that position at the end of the weekend, which would put them in pole position to secure Klopp's second league title in charge of the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool face a quick turnaround in fixtures, having travelled back from the Czech Republic following their 5-1 Europa League last-16 first-leg triumph over Sparta Prague on Thursday evening. Konate had to be brought off in the second-half of the fixture, sparking injury concerns.

Konate and Joe Gomez spark concerns in Europe

The duo were hooked off in Liverpool's Europa League clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will be sweating on the fitness of Konate ahead of Sunday's huge Premier League showdown with Manchester City. The centre-back had asked to be subbed off early in the second-half of their victory at Sparta Prague on Thursday.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Konate ranks third in Liverpool's Premier League squad for clearances per game (2.4) across the 2023/24 season.

Konate had been holding his hamstring as he trudged off the pitch, sparking fears that he would be absent for Pep Guardiola's side's visit. When asked about the 24-year-old's fitness after the game, Klopp was cautiously positive in his response (via The Daily Mail):

"Ibou said to me at the moment, 'I thought if I do another sprint then it could be bad'. So he said it should be fine but we don't know."

Meanwhile, Klopp alleviated fears that Joe Gomez had suffered an injury following his half-time substitution. The 56-year-old revealed that the defender was hooked to monitor his fitness and that there are no new injury concerns there.

Speaking ahead of the Manchester City clash, Klopp revealed that he was unaware of whether Konate would be fit for the fixture (via Ben Dinnery):

"Ibou (Konate), I don't know; he was rather positive last night. He needs to get scanned, definitely."

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

The Reds face a season-defining set of matches over the next few weeks

Liverpool will hope that some of their absentees can work their way back to match fitness ahead of a season-defining few weeks at Anfield. Following the Reds' clash with Manchester City on Sunday, Liverpool host the second-leg of their Europa League last-16 tie with Sparta Prague on 14th March, which should be a formality.

Klopp then leads his side to arch-rivals Manchester United on 17th March as the six-time European Cup winners aim to progress to the semi-finals of the FA Cup. The Merseyside giants conclude March with the visit of Brighton & Hove Albion on the 31st, hoping to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League.

Stats according to WhoScored , correct as of 08-03-24.