Jurgen Klopp hopes that injuries to Jota and Mohamed Salah will not result in long-term absences for the duo, with Curtis Jones and Darwin Nunez also succumbing to knocks at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Reports in Egypt suggest Salah has suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury that has recently kept him out of action.

Liverpool are awaiting further assessments on a knee injury suffered by Diogo Jota in last weekend’s 4-1 victory at Brentford, according to Liverpool ECHO journalist Paul Gorst.

Despite victory at the Gtech Community Stadium, the Reds endured a difficult afternoon, with Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah potentially succumbing to injuries.

Jurgen Klopp hopes that the knocks suffered by the Anfield outfit will not result in long-term absences as he nears the end of his final season in charge of the Merseyside giants. Jota has established himself as an important player at Liverpool following his arrival in September 2020 but has frequently suffered injury setbacks over the past three-and-a-half years.

Liverpool’s challenging afternoon at Brentford

Klopp will hope any injury doesn’t prove too costly

According to Gorst, Liverpool face a ‘nervous’ wait to determine how much of the 2023/24 season Jota will miss after sustaining a knee injury at Brentford. The 27-year-old has already been ruled out of the Reds’ Premier League meeting with Luton Town on Wednesday and Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Chelsea.

Jota was injured after Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard landed awkwardly on the forward in the first half of Liverpool’s 4-1 victory in west London. Speaking after the game, which saw Jones and Nunez hooked off following injury concerns, Klopp revealed that he felt Jota’s was the most worrying:

“Diogo looks probably the worst [of the injuries at Brentford]. I didn’t see it back, but I heard the pictures didn’t look great. We have to see there.”

Meanwhile, reports in Egypt suggest that Salah has suffered a recurrence of a muscle injury which he initially picked up on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in January. It’s also claimed the forward will miss Luton’s visit to Anfield alongside Jota. Salah was absent for almost a month’s worth of action before returning to Klopp’s team as a first-half substitute at Brentford.

The Egypt international successfully registered his 19th goal of the current campaign, aiming to fire Liverpool to the Premier League title. But a lengthy lay-off will be the last thing Klopp needs, especially with European football returning to Anfield in March.

Jones has suffered an ankle injury, which has left him playing a waiting game on his availability for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final. Meanwhile, Nunez looks to have been hooked as a precautionary measure, which will relieve the Liverpool faithful.

Diogo Jota vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Diogo Jota Mohamed Salah Appearances 13(6) 20(1) Minutes 1053 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 3 9 Shots per game 1.9 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Dribbles per game 0.7 0.9 Fouled per game 1.1 0.9 Overall rating 7.10 7.48 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 19-02-24

Liverpool manager news, including Ruben Amorim claim

Xabi Alonso and Roberto De Zerbi could be considered as potential Klopp successors

With Klopp coming towards the final months of his reign at Liverpool, the Reds hierarchy must begin talks with potential successors. Ex-midfielder Xabi Alonso, currently topping the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, is the reported favourite for the post.

Meanwhile, Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi could be in the running if Liverpool want someone with management experience in the Premier League. Elsewhere, journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim could be a candidate on the club’s shortlist, with the 39-year-old being one of Europe’s brightest young managers.