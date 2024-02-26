Highlights Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch could now join Liverpool's long injury list.

Jurgen Klopp might consider rotating his squad in upcoming games with some favourable fixtures ahead.

The Reds already have a host of injury troubles, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold missing.

Liverpool midfield duo Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch could be added to Jurgen Klopp's ever-growing injury list, and journalist Dean Jones has explained to GIVEMESPORT that if the Reds are going to have an injury crisis, then now could be a good time.

Heading into the Carabao Cup final, the Merseyside club were without a host of players due to fitness problems, but they still came out on top with multiple youngsters finishing the game for Klopp's side. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones, and Mohamed Salah were among those to have missed the game at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool's next set of fixtures are somewhat favourable, participating in three different competitions in their next three games. It's a chance for some of their injured stars to build up their fitness in games where Klopp was likely to rotate his squad anyway. However, if Gravenberch and Endo are on the treatment table for an extended period of time, it will be a major blow for the Merseyside outfit.

Endo and Gravenberch suffer Wembley injuries

Liverpool secured the Carabao Cup trophy thanks to a Virgil van Dijk header in extra-time, defeating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley. The Reds ended the game with a host of academy graduates on the pitch due to their injury problems. Gravenberch was substituted in the first half and left the field on a stretcher, and Klopp has now provided an update on his fitness...

"I hope it's not that bad. They did an X-ray, so it's not broken but the ligaments got something and that's how it is."

Liverpool injury list Player Injury Potential return date Joel Matip Knee 01/09/2024 Diogo Jota Knee 13/04/2024 Trent Alexander-Arnold Knee 31/03/2024 Alisson Becker Thigh 31/03/2024 Curtis Jones Ankle/Foot 10/03/2024 Darwin Nunez Other N/A Mohamed Salah Thigh N/A Dominik Szoboszlai Thigh N/A Thiago Alcantara Thigh N/A Stefan Bajcetic Other N/A Wataru Endo Other TBC Ryan Gravenberch Ankle TBC Injury information via Premier Injuries - as of 26/02/2024

Endo also suffered an injury during the game and was reportedly seen leaving the stadium wearing a protective boot and crutches. The Japanese midfielder played the full 120 minutes and ran himself into the ground, and Klopp admitted after the game that the intense match had taken a lot out of Endo.

Up next for Liverpool is an FA Cup clash at home to Championship side Southampton, which could give Klopp a chance to rest some of his struggling stars. After that, the Reds travel to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before a trip to Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

Dean Jones - Liverpool down to bare bones

Jones has suggested that it's incredible to think that Gravenberch and Endo could be added to the list of injuries at the moment and Liverpool are down to the bare bones now. The journalist adds that they now have three winnable games before a tricky run of fixtures, so it gives Klopp a few weeks for his squad to rebuild their fitness. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"It's incredible to think that Endo and Gravenberch could be added to the list of crocks. Liverpool really are down to bare bones now. Fans will hope they have a style and identity that means they might be able to ride the storm. Without sounding too disrespectful, the calendar pits them into three games now that are still winnable - Southampton, Forest and Sparta Prague - and by the time they come out of that spell to face the likes of City and neighbours Everton and tricky Brighton and the hated Man United, they should be getting their team back together. If ever there was a time in the final stretch to have the squad tested this severely, these three matches are probably the best they could have hoped for."

Liverpool eyeing Championship midfielder

It's understood that Liverpool remain keen on signing Leeds United youngster Archie Gray ahead of the summer transfer window. The Yorkshire club are said to be fearful that they will face a host of offers when the market opens later this year.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that some members of the Liverpool hierarchy have a very strong relationship with Gray's family, but the feeling from the player is that Leeds is the right club for him at the moment. The 17-year-old is playing regularly in a competitive league, and the Whites have a chance of securing promotion to the Premier League.