Highlights Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has raised doubts over his squad's fitness ahead of their Carabao Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday.

Recent injury issues have sidelined key players like Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

Meanwhile, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah remain a doubt for the clash at Wembley.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he is unsure if some of the team who played in the side’s 4-1 victory over Luton Town on Wednesday evening will be fit enough to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The Reds’ triumph meant they returned to the top of the Premier League as they look to become English champions in what will be Klopp’s final season in charge of the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool remain in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League but have seen their options in the squad deplete following several injury setbacks over the last week. Klopp hopes that some of his rested stars will be capable of returning to the side for the trip to Wembley this weekend.

Liverpool’s recent injury crisis

The Reds’ 4-1 victory at Brentford last weekend proved costly

Liverpool’s recent form has seen them shoot to the top of the Premier League table, ahead of title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal. However, last weekend’s 4-1 victory at Brentford could prove more costly than it seems after crucial players such as Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones sustained long-term injuries.

Meanwhile, Allison Becker, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were absent from the side’s triumph over Luton, nursing their own fitness concerns, whilst Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai remain sidelined. Speaking after last night’s game, Klopp has raised doubt over some of his squad being able to play in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Chelsea after the victory over the Hatters (via Liverpool’s official club website):

“I don’t even know if these boys can play again, to be honest. The situation is not great, absolutely not, we don’t have to make that now nicer than it is. “I’m so happy that all the kids came on and played, Dannsy [Jayden Danns] said 50 times, ‘Thank you, boss!’ I’m so happy that I could give him that opportunity, the boys deserve it. But obviously, for us, there are now a lot of super-important games coming up, and we don’t know; we go day by day. “I cannot say anything about it, and I don’t know. But after Brentford, I had no clue the situation would be like it was now. So, let’s see. There’s one phrase that stands: as long as we have 11, we will go for it. That’s all I can promise.”

Liverpool injury table Player Injury Potential return date Joel Matip Knee injury 01/09/24 Diogo Jota Knee injury 13/04/24 Alisson Becker Thigh injury 31/03/24 Trent Alexander-Arnold Knee injury 10/03/24 Dominik Szoboszlai Thigh injury 25/02/24 Darwin Nunez Other 25/02/24 Mohamed Salah Thigh injury 25/02/24 Thiago Alcantara Thigh injury No return date Curtis Jones Ankle/Foot injury No return date Stefan Bajcetic Other No return date Figures courtsey of Premier Injuries, correct as of 22-02-24

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures, amid injury issues

The Reds hope to secure their first trophy of the season

According to The Times’ Paul Joyce, Nunez and Salah are injury doubts for Liverpool’s cup final with Chelsea on Sunday. The March international break can’t come soon enough for Klopp, who hopes his squad can avoid further setbacks in their upcoming fixtures.

Following the Carabao Cup’s showpiece event, Liverpool return to FA Cup action when they host Southampton at Anfield on 28th February. The Reds then begin March with a trip to The City Ground to face Nottingham Forest on the 2nd.

Klopp then prepares his side to host Manchester City on 10th March in what could have a massive bearing on the final destination of the Premier League title, sandwiched between two Europa League last-16 ties. Liverpool will then make the short visit across Stanley Park to take on Everton on 17th March before a much-welcomed two-week international break settles in.