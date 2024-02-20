Highlights Jota and Jones injuries rule them out for Liverpool's game against Luton, impacting the squad ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Klopp confirmed Jota's knee issue and Jones's bone/ligament problem, leaving fans concerned about player availability.

With the Carabao Cup final approaching, it's not good news for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool recently defeated Brentford in the Premier League with a comfortable 4-1 victory away from home, but their impressive performance was overshadowed by a host of injuries to key players. Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were both substituted in the first half, and Jurgen Klopp has now provided an update on their fitness situation ahead of the game against Luton Town.

Jota was stretchered off and was spotted after the game on crutches with his knee in a brace, so it was certainly not a good sign in terms of his fitness. With the Carabao Cup final just around the corner, Liverpool supporters will be desperate to see as many players involved as possible.

Jota and Jones ruled out

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's fixture with Luton, Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Jota and Jones, confirming that both will be ruled out for the game against the Hatters...

"Diogo, with a knee issue is ruled out, Curtis with a bone/ligament issue ruled out. The others we will deal with it day by day, we will see."

It's certainly a huge blow, but the Reds should have enough in their squad to field a strong side against Luton. However, with a final at Wembley Stadium approaching this weekend, it will be a major disappointment to see the Liverpool duo ruled out. Klopp later provided further details on Jota, confirming that "it will take more than a month".

The supporters at Anfield will be hoping that no news is good news when it comes to Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker was substituted at half-time against Brentford, which was a little surprising considering he found the back of the net in the first half. Klopp failed to mention anything about Nunez in his press conference, so there could be a chance that he's available for the Luton game and subsequently, the Carabao Cup final.

Klopp has also discussed key trio

It wasn't just Jones and Jota that Klopp was asked about in his recent press conference. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alisson Becker also missed Liverpool's recent trip to Brentford, and the German boss has provided an update on whether they would be fit and available for the Luton game.

Klopp suggests that he's unsure how long Alisson will be out for, meaning an appearance against Luton would appear unlikely. Alexander-Arnold and Szoboszlai are yet to return to first-team training, so it's not positive news surrounding the key duo. Whether any of their unavailable stars can make a return ahead of the Carabao Cup final remains to be seen, and it's likely to be a waiting game.