Highlights Trent Alexader-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Stefan Bajcetic, and Diogo Jota all returned to training for Liverpool this week.

Jurgen Klopp has now provided an update on their fitness ahead of their Europa League clash with Atalanta.

Key trio could be involved against Atalanta, but Klopp confirms that Bajcetic might need more time.

Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic, and Alisson Becker all returned to training this week, and Jurgen Klopp has now provided an update on their fitness ahead of their Europa League clash with Atalanta.

The Reds have been without a host of key players over the last few weeks, but that hasn't hampered their progress in the Premier League too drastically. Although the Merseyside club dropped points against Manchester United last time out, they are still fighting for the title and have a strong chance of lifting the trophy at the end of the season.

The likes of Conor Bradley and Caoimhin Kelleher have slotted in with ease, but Klopp will be desperate to have everyone back fit as he looks to rotate his squad ahead of a hectic fixture schedule.

Alexander-Arnold, Jota, Bajcetic, and Alisson mentioned

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's Europa League quarter-final first-leg tie against Italian side Atalanta, Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Bajcetic, and Jota...

"We'll have to see that (if Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Stefan Bajcetic will play). We didn't rush it with the boys. Diogo and Trent worked as a group for two or three weeks and could do proper training. They looked very good yesterday. Stefan is different a little bit because he was out for much longer. It might make sense to give him a game at U21. Alisson is on his way back as well. They are now back in training and now we'll see how we involve them."

The key group were spotted in training earlier this week in what was undoubtedly a huge boost for Klopp and Liverpool ahead of a crucial final few weeks of the campaign. It's set to be an important week or so for the Merseyside outfit, with the second leg played next Thursday and a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at the weekend, so the German manager might be extra careful with the aforementioned stars.

Either way, the gradual return to action for Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Bajcetic, who has been described as 'cheeky as hell', and Jota, will stand Liverpool in good stead for the remaining games of the term, and it means Klopp is close to having a fully fit squad at his disposal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, and Alisson Becker have played a combined 61 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Harvey Elliott Wants Starting Role

The Liverpool youngster doesn't want to be coming off the bench

Ahead of the Atalanta clash, young midfielder Harvey Elliott also spoke to the media, and he was asked about the impact he's been making off the bench for the Reds in recent weeks. Unsurprisingly, Elliott has admitted that he's not content with playing this role, and he doesn't want to be labelled as a super sub...

"I want to be starting games. I want to be the player walking out and not coming on, but I'm very grateful for every opportunity I get wearing that Liverpool shirt."

The former Fulham man might have been sending a little message to manager Klopp, who has undoubtedly been impressed with his cameo displays this season. The Reds underwent a midfield revamp during the summer transfer window, so it was always going to be difficult for him to stake his claim with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai arriving through the door.

All stats courtesy of FBref.