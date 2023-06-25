Liverpool’s interest in OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram is one that fans will be really excited about, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp is preparing for the Reds' first season without Champions League football since 2016/17 and has his eyes set on the young Frenchman.

Liverpool transfer news – Khephren Thuram

Former Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister became Jurgen Klopp’s first signing to enter the fray at Anfield as part of their well-needed midfield re-shuffle as Klopp's side picked him up for the steal price of £35m.

Meanwhile at the back end of May, L’Equipe reported that talks had been ‘ongoing for weeks’ and formal discussions were in place with Nice to discuss a deal for Thuram, though he could cost upwards of £52m.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT earlier this month that Thuram could be of ‘concrete interest’ at Anfield as they look to replace their many outgoing midfielders.

Klopp has earmarked the promising youngster as a viable replacement for those who are departing this summer, according to The Daily Express, and now Jones has suggested that those inside Anfield would be over the moon to get the deal done and dusted.

However, when quizzed about his future, Thuram didn’t seem keen on souring his relationship with his current employers.

“I want to progress, be on the pitch, have fun. For now, I’m at Nice, and that’s going very well, I really like the club, so I still see myself at Nice,” he said.

“I am happy at Nice. There are rumours, I hear them, but I’m happy at Nice and I hope to grow with this club.”

What has Dean Jones said about Liverpool and Khephren Thuram?

Jones claimed that Thuram is the name being mentioned the most and that supporters of the Anfield club will be really excited about his potential arrival.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think Thuram’s the one that I see anyway being lauded the most. I think that people will be really excited about having him in there. I’d be interested to see if they can actually get the deal done.”

Should Liverpool fans be excited at the thought of Khephren Thuram?

Thuram was a regular in the Nice set up last season, despite being just 22 years old, and was involved in ten goals in that process, scoring twice and providing an extra eight assists.

The imposing midfielder has been rewarded for his season-long positive performances with 14 caps for France’s U21 side but will be in with a shout of getting that call-up to the senior squad soon.

Last campaign, according to FBref, Thuram blocked 0.46 shots per 90, but was equally important at the other end of the pitch, taking 1.34 shots and recording 0.14 assists from central midfield.

His ability to be a prime carrier of the ball cannot be overlooked as he was, per 90, successful with 1.63 of his take-ons and was placed in the top 6% of midfielders across Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries, completing 3.25.

At such a young age, not only does the 6 foot 4 midfielder provide a varied skill set to light up the Premier League but also the longevity that Liverpool are lacking in their midfield. If Klopp and his team can get this deal sorted, it would be a brilliant move for all parties.