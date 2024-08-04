Highlights Liverpool are keen on signing Newcastle's Anthony Gordon, who is interested in the move.

However, Newcastle's reluctance to sell makes a deal very difficult.

The Reds are also targeting midfielders this summer, with Adrien Rabiot linked.

Liverpool remain interested in signing Anthony Gordon this summer, but Newcastle United's reluctance to sell the player makes a potential deal difficult, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Gordon exploded last season for the Magpies, scoring eleven goals and registering ten assists in 36 Premier League appearances. This earned the winger a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, and has inevitably prompted attention, with Liverpool the club most heavily linked with a move for the 23-year-old.

The wide forward is said to have had his head turned by the reported interest from the Reds, having grown up as a supporter of the Merseyside club. However, Romano has revealed that despite Gordon's keenness on the potential switch to Anfield, a deal is unlikely due to the excessive fee Newcastle would likely demand to sanction the deal.

Romano: Liverpool 'Appreciate' Gordon

Slot is in the market for a winger

Having spent time in Liverpool's academy, Gordon eventually joined Everton and developed through the Toffees' youth set-up. Bursting onto the scene in the 2021/22 season, the Englishman completed a blockbuster £40 million transfer to Newcastle in January 2023.

In his 18 months in the north-east, the pacey wide man has shown consistent signs of progression, producing a productive campaign last year as Eddie Howe's side secured a place in the top seven. Arne Slot is understood to be in the market for a winger who can compete with the likes of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, and the club's hierarchy have identified Gordon as a potential option.

Speaking on a transfer update show regarding the situation, Romano confirmed Liverpool's admiration for the player:

"I can confirm what I always said here, the appreciation for Anthony Gordon. Yes, Liverpool are looking at some players in the midfield, my friend. Let me say that Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon a lot. It is a player we know that they tried to sign in June when Newcastle were in panic with the financial fair play situation. Now the situation in Newcastle is different, so it's even more difficult for Liverpool to agree on a deal with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon, but I can confirm, once again, the strong appreciation of Liverpool for Anthony Gordon. So let me say that I would not be surprised if Liverpool decided to try again. I'm not saying that it's going to happen, because Newcastle will not make it easy for any club interested in Anthony Gordon. They want to keep him. They want to trust him. They want him to be one of the faces of their squad for the present and future. So it's not an easy one, especially after the panic of financial fair play at the end of June, but the interest of Liverpool in Anthony Gordon remains strong, and he remains one of the players they keep mentioning in internal talks at the club."

Given Gordon's Everton links, such a move would certainly be controversial. However, the mercurial attacker has previously taken assertive action to force through a transfer, refusing to train with the Toffees to secure a move to St James' Park, and could enact similar actions to complete a switch to the red side of the Mersey. As Kevin Palmer reported recently, there is a 'strong feeling' that this deal will come to fruition.

Gordon's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 35 Goals 11 Assists 10 Shots Per 90 2.49 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68

Liverpool Looking at Midfielders

Rabiot has been linked

As Romano alluded to, Liverpool are looking at various midfielders this summer, as Slot looks to strengthen an area of the pitch that looked vulnerable for the Reds last season. Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all produced mixed debut campaigns at Anfield, while the likes of Stefan Bajcetic and Harvey Elliott are still inexperienced.

Few concrete links have emerged as of yet, although Adrien Rabiot has been mentioned as a possible acquisition. The Frenchman declined a new contract offer at Juventus and is subsequently a free agent. However, reports have circulated suggesting that the 29-year-old favours a move to Manchester United and has already rejected an offer from Liverpool.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/08/2024