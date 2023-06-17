Liverpool's interest in Celta Vigo starlet Gabri Veiga continues to grow, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds have already completed one midfield purchase this summer, but Jurgen Klopp is still on the hunt for more.

Liverpool transfer news - Gabri Veiga

After a dismal 2022/23 campaign, it was clear Klopp would need to act fast in the transfer window, should he wish to return Liverpool to the Champions League positions next season.

Their task started off on the wrong foot, as Jude Bellingham - who had been dubbed Liverpool's primary summer target - wrapped up an £88.5 million move to Real Madrid (Sky News).

It left the Merseyside outfit immediately searching for alternatives, with one of those being the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for a modest £35 million (The Guardian).

But not content with just the one midfield addition, Klopp and Co. continue to scour the market in search of extra reinforcements in that position, with Spanish wonderkid Veiga tipped as a potential option.

According to a report by ESPN, Veiga is attracting attention from across the Premier League and Liverpool are one of the sides said to be leading the race.

It's suggested, thanks to a release clause in his contract, the Celta Vigo man would only cost £35 million, making a Liverpool move sound all the more appealing.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Veiga to Liverpool?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Italian journalist Galetti issued a key update on Liverpool's chase to sign Veiga, insinuating the Reds are well in the hunt.

On the recently turned 21-year-old, Galetti said: "Liverpool are working to strengthen the squad in every role, midfield included. After the arrival of Mac Allister from Brighton, there will certainly be other signings and now one of the names that is growing at the top of their list is Gabri Veiga.”

How has Veiga performed for Celta Vigo this season?

It's no surprise some of Europe's biggest teams are tracking the progress of Veiga, as the dynamic midfielder has been tearing it up in La Liga this season.

From his 40 appearances across all competitions, the Spanish under-21 international has notched up an impressive 15 G/A - contributions which eventually helped steer Celta Vigo away from the threat of relegation.

As such, Veiga finished the campaign with a WhoScored rating of 6.82, which was only bettered by teammates Javi Galan and Iago Aspas.

At such a low price point, Liverpool should be doing as much as they can to ensure Veiga signs on the dotted line at Anfield this summer.