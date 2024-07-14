Highlights Liverpool are pursuing Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi for a new centre-back position, and have engaged in negotiations.

Liverpool are still in the hunt for a new centre-back after the departure of Joel Matip on a free transfer after the long-serving star left following the expiration of his contract - but they may be holding out for Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi acccording to Fabrizio Romano, with negotiations 'on' with the Eagles despite his involvements for England.

The Reds have Virgil van Dijk as their mantlepiece centre-back, but with Joe Gomez acting as a versatile defender, Ibrahima Konate being out of form in the second half of the season and youngster Jarell Quansah still being young and in need of nurtured game time, there is room for one new centre-back to come in. And that could be Guehi, with Romano stating that whilst the situation surrounding his future is quite at the moment, negotiations have been underway and their interest is 'confirmed'.

Romano: Liverpool Interest in Guehi "Confirmed"

The Palace defender is a wanted man this summer

Speaking on his Playback Live Show, Romano confirmed that Liverpool had been in negotations for the Palace star - though negotiations aren't advanced due to his involvement with England at EURO 2024. He said:

"Marc Guehi has been linked with Liverpool. I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time. He's a player they like, for sure.

Marc Guehi's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes 2,023 8th Clearances Per Game 3.5 3rd Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.2 7th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =14th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 7th Match rating 6.55 13th

"But at the moment, I can tell you that Liverpool are negotiating for Marc Guehi, because at the moment, the situation is quiet around him. Obviously there is the Euros, so after the Euros, we will see the appreciation of Liverpool for the player. "I can confirm to you, but not only Liverpool - there are also other clubs, for example Arsenal and many others who appreciate the player. But in terms of the bid, in terms of the negotiations, it is a different story."

Guehi Would be a Perfect Liverpool Fit

The defender has all the attributes needed to shine

Guehi has arguably been England's star player at EURO 2024 with a series of committed and cultured performances. Many had doubts over who John Stones' centre-back partner would be given Harry Maguire's injury woes, but the Palace star has slotted in with ease and barring a couple of minor errors, has been flawless.

Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked in the past, and it is thought that Palace would ask for a fee in the region of £65million to part ways with the defender, which certainly won't have gone down thanks to his performances out in Germany, which have been described as 'outstanding' by fellow England star Ezri Konsa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marc Guehi only joined Crystal Palace for £18million back in 2021 from Chelsea

Offering pace, a composed head and a decent passing range, Guehi's recovery pace would be the perfect foil for Van Dijk, who has exemplary physical attributes and as a result, they would have an insanely balanced defence.

It would cause detriment to Palace; they have already lost star winger Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the transfer window and with Eberechi Eze being touted with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this weekend, Oliver Glasner cannot afford to continue losing key players throughout the spine of his team if Palace are to progress. They could conceivably use the money for a rebuild, but there is a lot to be said for continuity and selling Eze, Olise and Guehi would negate that.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-07-24.