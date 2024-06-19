Highlights Liverpool's interest in young star Leny Yoro is concrete, but Real Madrid holds sway over his destination.

Yoro's potential as a backup for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate could shape Liverpool's future defence.

Despite Yoro's talent, Liverpool will need more to compete with top Premier League sides like City and Arsenal.

Liverpool's chase for new additions in the transfer market is set to pick up the pace in the coming weeks with the Premier League's biggest clubs set to open their chequebooks for the summer. That could see Liverpool conduct a move for Leny Yoro, according to Fabrizio Romano - but the transfer guru believes that even if they make a move, Real Madrid hold all the cards when it comes to his signature.

Yoro, who has been described as 'special', is one of the hottest young properties in football having featured in all but two of Lille's league games this season - beginning the campaign when he was 17. Liverpool are one side to have been credited with an interest but with other clubs in the race, Romano predicts it to go down to the wire.

Leny Yoro: Transfer News Latest

The defender is one of the most sought after stars in Europe

Speaking to his Playback channel, Romano confirmed that Liverpool held an interest in Yoro - though two of Europe's other huge sides were also in the race for his signature. He said:

"The contact between Liverpool and the agents of Leny Yoro already took place, because Liverpool wanted to confirm their interest. Now it depends on Real Madrid. "Real Madrid are the big favourites, and the favourite destination of the player. So if Real Madrid want to proceed for Yoro, they remain the big favourites. "Otherwise, if they decide to leave the conversation for Yoro and not sign him this summer, Liverpool will really try - alongside Paris Saint-Germain. It's not an easy one, but Liverpool for sure consider Yoro one of their targets."

Yoro has been linked with Liverpool in the past having burst onto the scene and into the Lille first-team. Reports earlier in the month touted the young Frenchman with a move to Anfield, with the north-eastern Ligue 1 wanting a fee of around £42million to take their star academy product away from the club after a stellar breakthrough campaign.

Leny Yoro's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 32 4th Clearances Per Game 3 2nd Passes Per Game 58.6 4th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =8th Interceptions Per Game 1.1 =4th Match rating 6.74 10th

Whether the Reds do stump up the money for the youngster remains to be seen, however there is no doubt that the club wish to sign a centre-back given that Joel Matip will depart at the end of the month on a free transfer after an eight-year spell at the club.

Yoro is young and would likely act as a backup option for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate in the first few months and possibly years of his move to Merseyside if it did become a reality, though he would be expected to be at the heart of the side for years to come in the future.

Yoro Wouldn't Solve Liverpool's Immediate Issues

The 18-year-old is a top talent but could flounder initially

Konate struggled somewhat in the final few months of the campaign under Jurgen Klopp, leading indirectly to Liverpool's poor run of form towards the end of the season as they threw the Premier League title race straight into the path of Manchester City and Arsenal, finishing an eventual nine points behind the Cityzens at the end of the table.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk recorded the most Premier League minutes, though the highest defender partner was Joe Gomez in ninth.

There's no doubting the Frenchman is a strong option when he's on his game, and alongside Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah, the Reds boast a strong quartet who can deal with most defences in the top-flight. But despite their quality, the quality on show is nowhere near Arsenal's with William Saliba and Gabriel, whilst Manchester City boast a glut of options including Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol and more - which is where they need to be.

Yoro may not bring that instantly, but having already amassed 60 appearances for Les Dogues by the age of 18, he certainly has potential to become one of the world's best.

