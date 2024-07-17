Highlights Liverpool are targeting a new centre-back, with Mohamed Simakan on the list to replace the departing Joel Matip.

Simakan is attracting interest from top European clubs, so the Reds will face competition for his signature.

The Merseysiders are also eyeing Marc Guehi as a potential central defender option.

Liverpool are in the market for a central defender this summer, with RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan on the club's shortlist, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Simakan played a starring role in Leipzig's top four charge last campaign, starting 32 games for the German side as they secured a place in next season's Champions League. This impressive form has inevitably sparked speculation over the 24-year-old's future, with the aforementioned Liverpool, as well as Tottenham, expressing interest in the player.

The Reds are the latest to have shown a desire to land the versatile defender's signature, and Romano has verified these reports, suggesting that the Frenchman is one of a number of centre-backs the Merseyside club are looking at. Arne Slot is keen to acquire a new player who can operate at the heart of Liverpool's back line, with Joel Matip's exit leaving a vacancy in the squad.

Liverpool Interested in Simakan

Arsenal and Bayern have shown interest in the past

Born in Marseille, Simakan eventually developed through the academy of Strasbourg, after a series of spells at youth clubs in the south of France. The centre-half earned a move to Leipzig in 2021, and has since established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in the Bundesliga, making 102 appearances for the Red Bull outfit.

Now, the player, who can also be deployed as a right-back, is attracting attention from some of Europe's top clubs. Bayern Munich and Arsenal were supposedly in the hunt to sign the former France under-21 international last summer, but Leipzig were reluctant to sanction a deal.

This time around Simakan - who has 'explosive pace' according to Breaking the Lines - is likely to be allowed to leave the Red Bull arena, with Liverpool and Atletico Madrid lurking. Speaking on a transfer update live show on Monday night, transfer guru Romano confirmed the former's interest:

"Simakan and Liverpool. This is a rumour we had today from Germany. What I can tell you is that Liverpool, the people in charge, so the people on the board of Liverpool, have been tracking and know Mo Simakan very well. They have been following the player, and they believe he's a very talented defender. "At the moment, there are no concrete negotiations between the agents of Simakan and Liverpool, or Liverpool and Leipzig, so this is the situation, but I can confirm this is one of many centre-backs they've been tracking."

Despite no movement being made as of yet, Simakan fits the mould of defender Liverpool are looking for, with good ball-playing abilities and has been described by Football Analyst Ben Mattinson as 'very atheltic'.

Simakan's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 2 Assists 3 Pass Accuracy 85.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.45 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.43 Tackles Per 90 2.02 Interceptions Per 90 1.22

Liverpool Also Looking at Guehi

The Palace man has just two years remaining on his contract

Acquiring a central defender this summer is clearly a priority for new manager Slot. The aforementioned departure of Matip leaves the Merseysiders somewhat vulnerable in this position, while Virgil van Dijk is ageing and Jarrel Quansah is still raw.

As alluded to by Romano, Simakan is one of a number of players the north-west club are looking at. The Reds are also reportedly interested in England star Marc Guehi, who has two years remaining on his deal with Crystal Palace and has rejected a fresh proposal. It's understood that this contractual situation means the south London club are willing to cash in on the 24-year-old, but are demanding around £65 million for the player.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024