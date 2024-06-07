Highlights Liverpool are interested in signing talented Schalke midfielder Assan Ouedraogo.

Bayern have pulled out of the race for the 18-year-old, while RB Leipzig are monitoring him too.

Ouedraogo, likened to Paul Pogba, has a £17m release clause.

Liverpool are interested in signing Schalke starlet Assan Ouedraogo this summer, German football insider Christian Falk has revealed.

The highly-rated midfielder, who is likened to Paul Pogba for his style of play, broke into Schalke’s first team last year and now attracts interest from top European sides. While Bayern Munich have decided against pursuing a deal for the 18-year-old, the Reds and RB Leipzig are interested, according to Falk.

Ouedraogo, who became Schalke’s youngest-ever player last year at just 17 years and 80 days old, has a release clause in his current deal worth around £17m.

Last summer, the talented midfielder helped Germany win their first U17 European Championship title in 14 years and convinced Schalke to give him a chance in the first team next season. Ouedraogo made his senior debut last campaign in the 2. Bundesliga, appearing in 17 matches and contributing to five goals in 825 minutes of playing time.

Liverpool Monitoring Schalke’s Starlet

Bayern have pulled out of the race

Falk, speaking on the FC Bayern Insider podcast, revealed that multiple European sides are following Ouedraogo’s situation this summer:

“And then we come to someone who is also in great demand on the island, namely Ouedraogo, the Schalke talent. “We keep hearing that Liverpool are interested. Leipzig are, of course, interested. Sky has reported that Bayern sport has now decided against him. “We reported that he wasn't actually that expensive, so they could afford him.”

A classic box-to-box midfielder, Ouedraogo is often compared to Pogba and boasts similar physical attributes to the ex-Man United star.

The central midfielder is under contract at Schalke until 2027, but his release clause of £17m could be tempting for big clubs like Liverpool, who are always keeping an eye on the biggest talents outside of England.

Assan Ouedraogo Stats (2023-24) Competition Games Goals Assists 2. Bundesliga 17 3 2 Regionalliga West 1 0 0

Liverpool’s Transfer Priority Revealed

The Reds keen to sign a new attacker

Liverpool are targeting a move for a wide, creative-minded player this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ahead of new boss Arne Slot’s debut campaign, the Reds are willing to support the Dutchman with new signings in attack in the next few months.

Despite recent rumours about Mo Salah and Luis Diaz’s potential departures, Jacobs suggests that Liverpool’s pursuit of a new winger would not necessarily mean the two stars are likely to depart this summer.

The Reds are keen to bring in a young replacement and prepare him for Premier League football ‘when the incumbent is still there’. In recent weeks, the Merseysiders were linked with wingers Michael Olise and Crysencio Summerville, as well as PSV starlet Johan Bakayoko.

Slot is yet to make his first signing in charge of the club after taking over from Jurgen Klopp this summer. This week, the Reds offered third-choice goalkeeper Adrian a new deal.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-06-24.