Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for Turkish international Kenan Yildiz in a very ambitious move, according to CaughtOffside.

With Mo Salah's contract situation very much up in the air, Liverpool are looking at potential options to replace the Egyptian, with Juventus' Kenan Yildiz leading the way. The winger, who is reportedly happy in Italy, would cost any interested clubs a big fee, with Juventus not being keen on selling, whist being aware that every player has their price.

A fee of £80 million is being reported, as the Serie A giants look to deter interested clubs. Arsenal, Man United, Aston Villa and Borussia Dortmund have all been reported as having an interest in the winger, and having sent scouts to keep tabs on him.

Yildiz Could Be the Perfect Salah Replacement

He would suit Liverpool very well.

With Salah in the final year of his contract, and being free to talk to foreign clubs from January, it is becoming a realistic possibility that he may leave the club in the very near future. If this were to happen, the Reds would certainly be in the market for a replacement, with Yildiz being tipped to be that man.

The Turkish winger, who has three goals and three assists in Serie A this season, looks set to have a massive future in the game. At just 19 years old, the 'pure difference-maker' is a key part of Juventus' team, and already seems prepared for a move to the Premier League.

A player would suit any of the interested clubs, either as competition for Bukayo Saka, or a starter at Man United after Marcus Rashford's poor form, Yildiz, who has been described as 'similar to Gabriel Martinelli', is expected to become a superstar.

In an ideal world for Liverpool fans, Mo Salah will sign a new contract at the club, and extend his seven-year stay. However, each passing week this becomes less likely. With an £80 million price tag, there would be major expectations on the teenager, but he seems ready to deal with it all. A standout player in a Juventus team who have underperformed this season, Yildiz is destined for a great career.