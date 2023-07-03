Liverpool have been tracking Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga and really admire the player, journalist Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked to several Premier League clubs, including Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool transfer news — Gabri Veiga

According to The Guardian, Liverpool are interested in Veiga. They are in a battle for his signature, though, with the same outlet reporting that Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Chelsea are also keen on the player.

The Reds have made a productive start to the transfer window, already bringing in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

Szoboszlai's move to Anfield was confirmed over the weekend and the attacking midfielder is delighted to be linking up with Klopp's team.

"The last three or four days went really long; it was not that easy," he told Liverpool's official website. "But at the end I’m here, I’m happy and I can’t wait to get started."

What has Ben Jacobs said about Gabri Veiga and Liverpool?

While Liverpool have not made an offer for Veiga yet, Jacobs says he is a player that they really like.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the former CBS reporter said: "I think everybody is looking at Veiga, if I'm perfectly honest with you. It's completely normal because he's just deemed to be a phenomenal talent with a very strong profile that fits the Premier League, and there is also a release clause at €40m (£34m). That is why many Premier League clubs are looking.

"There's no doubt that Liverpool have tracked the player and there's no doubt that Liverpool admire the player. At the time we're recording this, they've not made a concrete proposal."

Why are so many Premier League clubs looking at Gabri Veiga?

As Jacobs mentioned, Veiga is a talented footballer who will not cost too much this summer thanks to his £34m release clause.

Last season, the Spaniard scored 11 goals in 36 league appearances (via Transfermarkt), so he is a midfielder who looks capable of finding the back of the net.

As per FBref, Veiga has also ranked in the 88th percentile for progressive carries, the 88th for successful take-ons and the 89th for touches in the penalty area among his positional peers over the last year. He is a big attacking threat overall, so it is easy to see why the likes of Liverpool and City want him.

The Reds are already having a good transfer window, but it could get even better if they manage to land Veiga next.