It's not been a great international break for Liverpool, with the Reds having seen various stars pick up injuries over the course of the week - and one key absence picked up away from Anfield could shape the club's transfer window plans in the summer months.

Arne Slot's men are well on their way to a Premier League title, sitting 12 points clear of Arsenal with just 27 points to play for in the top-flight - and barring a late collapse, they're set to pick up the trophy for the second time, having previously won it half a decade ago under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool Need Recruits This Summer, International Break Has Decided For Them

The Reds will be in need of a defender to come into their ranks ahead of next season

However, in order to keep the ball rolling for future success, Slot will need to invest in his squad to keep them on the front foot. The Dutchman only signed Federico Chiesa to add to his ranks in the summer, and the Italian winger has barely featured at Anfield with just two goals in 11 games in all competitions; both of those coming in the League Cup and FA Cup.

Although Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join in the summer after a fee was agreed with the La Liga club, other incomings must be looked at to maintain a young age and freshness in the squad - with one vital area in real need of care after events over the international break.

Ibrahima Konate featured for France in their 2-0 Nations League defeat to Croatia on Thursday evening, but after picking up a knock, he was sidelined and taken off at half-time, with Dayot Upamecano coming on as his replacement with Les Bleus already 2-0 down in Split.

Ibrahima Konate's Premier League statistics - Liverpool squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =11th Assists 2 =9th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.6 2nd Tackles Per Game 1.3 =6th Clearances Per Game 3.9 2nd Match rating 6.93 8th

They couldn't fight back, and with Konate injured, it's not great news for Slot - both in the long-term and the short-term. Star defender Virgil van Dijk still hasn't signed a new contract at Anfield, and with his deal still set to run out in the summer, that could see him move on - but more importantly, it's left Liverpool short at the back for the coming run-in.

Joe Gomez is also out until the final days of the campaign, and that currently leaves just Van Dijk and Jarell Quansah as their two out-and-out options before alternative routes must be considered.

Attacking Transfer Plans Must be Put on Hold

The Reds need to add defenders if they are to keep their sturdy nature next season

It makes the picture crystal clear to Slot. Rather than focusing on attacking star Mohamed Salah's replacement, with the Egyptian also out of contract in the summer, the Reds have enough attacking talent to get by for the time being - and that should prompt their focus on signing a centre-back to act as backup for their starting duo, as opposed to an immediate replacement for the Premier League's top goalscorer this season.

Who Liverpool will bring in remains to be seen, despite links to the likes of Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig and Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth. But they must act quickly, especially with Van Dijk still contractually set to depart - but more so to bring in quality whilst Konate and Gomez are out to ease the workload on their light defence.

