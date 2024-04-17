Highlights Liverpool are going through a tricky period after disappointing performances against Atalanta and Crystal Palace.

James Pearce has named Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai as two who are lacking rhythm at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp must rally the team to stay focused in the race for the Premier League title.

Liverpool have produced some underwhelming and potentially disastrous results over the last few weeks, and The Athletic journalist James Pearce has suggested that the last few months have been emotionally draining for the squad.

The Reds looked to head to the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Atalanta in the ascendency, but Gianluca Scamacca and his teammates had other ideas. The Italian outfit secured an impressive 3-0 victory at Anfield, with the Reds needing a drastic turnaround to advance into the next round.

When the Merseyside club returned to Premier League action, Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace made the trip up north with minimal expectations, but the Eagles also headed home with a win, as Liverpool failed to score once again.

Liverpool Players 'Emotionally Drained'

Salah and Szoboszlai are not themselves

Speaking on the Walk On podcast, The Athletic reporter Pearce has claimed that after speaking to people, the last few months have been emotionally draining for the Reds, with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai named as two players in particular who have struggled...

"I think that showed it's almost like a bit of a perfect storm in a way because then you've got other players who have come back from injury and they just clearly lacking rhythm. You'd certainly put Salah in that category. Szoboszlai has been a pale shadow of the player that he was first half of the season since he came back from his hamstring issues. Curtis Jones is still trying to get up to speed. Of course, we've seen Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Diogo] Jota coming back after long periods out. But I think from speaking to people as well, just how emotionally draining the last few months has played a part. When was the last time that Liverpool won at a canter and were able to ease off and effectively just enjoy the last 20/30 minutes of a match with no jeopardy? I think it's probably the 4-1 win at Brentford when they were ahead at halftime and had the points wrapped up by 60/70 minutes."

As Liverpool look to produce a remarkable comeback against Atalanta, Klopp needs to find a way to ensure his group of players remain fully focused, despite the disappointing form of late. The Reds are still within a chance of lifting the Premier League title, so it's imperative that Klopp and his team turn things around.

A couple of poor results wouldn't usually be a disaster, especially after the run of form Liverpool have been on for the majority of the season, but Arsenal and Manchester City are rarely dropping points. All three sides have to be at their best in the business end of the campaign, or they won't be getting their hands on the trophy.

Conor Bradley unlikely to play until May

As per the BBC, Conor Bradley looks set for a two to three-week spell on the treatment table after suffering an ankle injury against Crystal Palace. Thankfully for Klopp, Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to action at Anfield to replace the young right-back, meaning the England international will likely slot in as a replacement.

Elsewhere, Alisson Becker also made his return, while Diogo Jota has been eased back over the last couple of games. The Evening Standard have claimed that the Atalanta game could come too soon for Stefan Bajcetic, while Thiago, Joel Matip, and Ben Doak remained sidelined.