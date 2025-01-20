Liverpool are monitoring Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and have sent their scouts to watch him 'several times', according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Gittens is enjoying an impressive season in the Bundesliga for Dortmund, and is also making his mark in the Champions League too. Despite being just 20 years old, Gittens has quickly become a key player for the German side, and is currently on a similar path to Jadon Sancho.

Gittens left Manchester City back in 2020 to join Dortmund before working his way up to senior level. The 20-year-old is now flourishing in the first team, and he's being linked with a move back to his home country, England.

Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool Monitoring Jamie Gittens

They've watched him several times

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are one of the sides who are monitoring the situation of Dortmund forward Gittens. The Merseyside outfit have scouted the English winger on 'several' occasions, but as it stands, Dortmund don't have any plans to allow him to depart.

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 =1st Goals 7 =1st Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =5th Shots Per Game 1.9 2nd Dribbles Per Game 3.1 1st Match rating 7.16 1st

Gittens, previously described as an 'outstanding' player, has predominantly played on the left-hand side of attack during his career, but is also comfortable playing off the right. If the Reds were able to secure his signature, Gittens could provide cover on either flank while also being a player for the future, as he's far from reaching his full potential.

Arne Slot does have plenty of wide options to choose from in his Liverpool attack, but with doubts surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah, they may need to find a replacement. The Egyptian forward is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to sign a new deal, so the Reds could lose him for nothing in the coming months.

