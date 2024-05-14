Highlights Liverpool's Jarell Quansah is likely to sign a new deal, after impressing in his debut campaign.

The centre-back will be a part of incoming manager Arne Slot’s plans for next season.

Fellow defenders Joel Matip and Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah is expected to sign a new deal with the Reds, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the senior team and earned the trust of Jurgen Klopp as he looks to stay at Anfield on a long-term deal. The centre-back will be a part of the incoming boss Arne Slot’s plans next season, while Liverpool are looking to add more options to their backline in the upcoming transfer window.

Quansah signed a new deal with Liverpool just last year, but the youngster’s efforts this season have impressed the club as he is set for another pay rise after 12 months.

Liverpool ‘To Reward’ Quansah

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool want Quansah to be rewarded for his performances.

He said:

“Liverpool value Quansah. He's one of the players that has stood out and Liverpool tend to reward such players to make sure that they feel valued and that their long-term future is settled. “Nothing is agreed or signed at this point, but the expectation is that Quansah will get an improved-terms deal.”

Liverpool academy graduate, Quansah made his first-team debut this season. The 21-year-old has appeared in 16 Premier League matches so far, with 11 of them in the starting eleven, and scored his first league goal for the club in the 3-3 draw against Aston Villa on Monday night.

In the second part of the season, the centre-back became a regular first-team player and stepped up in the absence of veterans such as Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, with Micah Richards labelling him an "outstanding" player.

Matip Set to Leave Liverpool

Currently on an expiring deal, Matip is set to leave Liverpool at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Cameroonian has likely played his last match for the Reds already as he is currently out with an injury that he sustained in December last year.

Matip has made 201 appearances during his time at Anfield and scored 11 goals. He joined Liverpool on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016, and enjoyed a successful spell with the Reds, lifting both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Recent reports suggest the out-of-contract Cameroonian could be on his way to Italy or Turkey this summer, while Liverpool are likely to see another centre-back leave in the next few months.

Last week, GIVEMESPORT reported that Joe Gomez could also be on his way out as he is considering leaving Liverpool for a new challenge.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Klopp during his tenure but has struggled to become a guaranteed starter at Anfield. As Gomez approaches his prime years, a departure could be on the books if he wants to become a regular starter in the second part of his career.

Gomez joined Liverpool from Charlton in 2015 and made his first-team debut the same year, aged just 18. In nine seasons with Liverpool, he appeared in 224 matches but is yet to score for the Reds.

