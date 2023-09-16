Highlights Liverpool could have identified a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah at Anfield.

The 31-year-old has been courted by Al-Ittihad, with interest from the Saudi Pro League unlikely to diminish.

Salah is now in the top five Reds goalscorers of all time.

Liverpool could have identified their Mohamed Salah replacement in West Ham United star Jarrod Bowen, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on the Anfield outfit’s succession plan.

Jurgen Klopp has already endured a summer of upheaval in his Reds squad during the transfer window.

Liverpool transfer news – Jarrod Bowen and Mohamed Salah

Despite the English market’s closure on 1st September, Salah continued to be the subject of speculation, as Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad chased his signature before their window’s expiry on the 7th September. According to The Sun, Liverpool were offered a staggering £215m for the 31-year-old last week in a final attempt to secure the forward’s signature for the Saudi Arabian outfit.

Salah was left to consider a £2.45m per-week offer to move to the Middle East, after arriving at Anfield six years ago. However, nothing transpired of the bid, and Salah remains at Liverpool following the closure of the Saudi market.

But, now on the wrong side of 30, Liverpool would be remiss not to consider a succession plan for the attacker, who has been integral to the club’s Champions League and Premier League successes in recent years. Journalist Dean Jones has recently suggested to GIVEMESPORT that the Reds should have accepted an offer from Al-Ittihad to sell Salah this summer, feeling that the Merseyside outfit could have benefitted from the eye-watering amounts of cash on offer.

Meanwhile, according to The Athletic, Liverpool are monitoring the situation of West Ham’s Bowen and are tracking him as a potential Salah replacement down the line. However, the Irons are keen for the 26-year-old to extend his deal at the London Stadium, which runs until the summer of 2025. Last year, CaughtOffside claimed that West Ham valued the four-cap England international at £75m, putting off several suitors, including Liverpool, during the summer window of 2022.

Liverpool all-time top scorers Player Goals Ian Rush 346 Roger Hunt 285 Gordon Hodgson 241 Billy Liddell 228 Mohamed Salah 188 Steven Gerrard 186 Robbie Fowler 187 Kenny Dalglish 172 Michael Owen 158 Harry Chambers 151 All stats according to Liverpool FC

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Bowen?

Jacobs believes Liverpool will already have had a list of potential Salah replacements before any Saudi interest emerged. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“Liverpool are planners anyway. So, it's not like because of the Saudi interest this summer, they're suddenly thinking about replacing Salah. Liverpool will have already had a list of Salah replacements long before they knew about the Saudi interest because that's how they plan. That's how they work and how the dynamic is. I think that Bowen is a good fit for Liverpool. “He will have seen Declan Rice leave and, in the same way that Rice had said at the World Cup that he was jealous of his colleagues playing Champions League football, I think that Bowen will now watch Rice go and play Champions League football and will get that same sense of jealousy, or ambition, whatever you want to call it. Because he does want to play Champions League football, and he knows he's capable of it. He's been a great servant to West Ham, but next summer might be the time, and let's see whether the Liverpool links grow.”

Read More: The highest FPL point scorers in each season so far

What has Klopp said about Salah’s future at Liverpool?

Following Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Newcastle United last month, Klopp was asked about further transfer interest in Salah. When the interviewer insisted that speculation over the Egyptian’s future hadn’t gone away the German head coach responded, “For me it has”, before abruptly ending the interview. This would indicate that Klopp was feeling the strain during the later weeks of the transfer window and was intent on keeping his best players at the club, hoping to improve on last season’s fifth-placed Premier League finish.

How would Bowen fit into Klopp’s system at Liverpool?

Bowen already looks like a readymade player for Liverpool’s front three. The former Hull City star can play as a wide forward and occupy the striker role for himself, displaying the kind of versatility Klopp demands of his front line.

The Leominster-born star proved his worth to West Ham last season, bagging 13 goals and registering eight assists in 54 appearances. Bowen’s career highlight to date came in the final moments of the Irons’ campaign, when he struck home the winner in the east London outfit’s Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina in Prague, sealing the club’s first European trophy since 1965.

However, after signing for West Ham during the final hours of the 2020 January transfer window, Bowen may feel that next summer could be his opportunity to make a mark at one of the Premier League’s big six clubs.