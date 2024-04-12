Highlights Liverpool are reportedly chasing a summer move for Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

Premier League title rivals Manchester City are also said to be keen on the Dutchma.

Frimpong could cost £34m and is currently concentrating on maintaining Bayer Leverkusen's unbeaten record this season.

Liverpool and Manchester City are said to be "chasing" Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong ahead of the summer transfer window. The Premier League giants, along with Real Madrid, have "taken the time" to watch Frimpong in action this season, according to TEAMtalk.

The 23-year-old has been impressing in the Bundesliga this season, with Leverkusen the surprise league leaders under the management of Xabi Alonso. He has eight goals and seven assists from right-back this season - after recording the same numbers last term - and may now be looking to take another step up by moving to the Premier League.

Three-Way Race Between European Giants

Frimpong could come back to the UK after time at Celtic

Frimpong, formerly of Celtic, would reportedly cost £34m this summer. For Liverpool, he would provide competition for Conor Bradley with Trent Alexander-Arnold moving into midfield. A lot depends on who the new Liverpool manager will be, with Ruben Amorim said to be the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

For Manchester City, Guardiola is said to see Frimpong as a long-term replacement for Kyle Walker, 34, who has two years left on his contract. Frimpong came through the academy at City, initially joining the club at the age of nine. When he was 18, he departed for Celtic and played Champions League football under Brendan Rodgers.

Real Madrid are less likely to swoop because of the hefty wages they will be paying Kylian Mbappe. The French superstar is moving to the Bernabeu on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

How Frimpong has performed for Leverkusen this season Appearances 35 Goals 12 Assists 7 Yellow cards 6 Overarll rating 7.07

Frimpong Focused on the Treble in Germany

"Of course I’ve thought [about the treble], but it’s going to be very difficult to win the Europa League, the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal. It’s all high level and going to be very difficult, but who doesn’t want to win the treble?

"You always have the ‘never give up’ mentality which is important. It’s something within our team - patience. When there’s patience, it comes."

On his relationship with manager Xabi Alonso, he also said: “All the players have trusted him in how we play. “You can see it on the pitch, how we’re always happy and like a team. The coaches he’s played under - [Carlo] Ancelotti and Pep [Guardiola] - he’s had all this experience. When you have [that], of course you’ll be good at what you do.

"[He’s a] top [person]. He’s the gaffer, but he’s amazing. Such a nice guy. Everyone in the locker room was really happy [when Alonso decided to stay]. We gave him a little cheer. Who wants him to leave? Look at what he’s done for Leverkusen. Hopefully this can be many more for us.”

Statistics from WhoScored. Correct as of 11-04-24.