Liverpool’s clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Wednesday evening may come too soon for Joe Gomez, injury expert Ben Dinnery has suggested to GiveMeSport.

The centre-back missed last weekend’s stalemate at Crystal Palace after suffering a “muscle issue” in the Reds’ 5-2 defeat against Real Madrid.

Liverpool injury news – Joe Gomez

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park last Saturday, head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Gomez and Darwin Nunez would be missing for the clash in south London after the pair suffered injuries over the previous week.

The former had to be replaced in the Premier League giants’ Champions League tie with Real Madrid, having headed straight down the tunnel clutching the back of his hamstring, in what turned out to be a dreadful evening for the Merseyside outfit.

As of yet, there hasn’t been a timescale set on the 25-year-old’s return to action ahead of what could be a hugely significant few weeks in terms of Liverpool’s hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

And Dinnery believes that the issue isn’t something you want “to take too many chances with”, implying that Wednesday’s meeting with Wolves may come too early for Gomez.

What has Dinnery said about Liverpool and Gomez?

When asked about the latest on Gomez, Dinnery told GiveMeSport: “That's a muscle issue. It’s one of those that you don't want to take too many chances with.

“There was a little bit of a question mark as to what the initial problem was when he limped off, but it transpired that it was a muscle problem.

“It's probably just a bit of a quick turnaround as well for Gomez, with regards to that particular injury, because those are the ones that can easily be exacerbated.”

How has Gomez performed for Liverpool this season?

Gomez, alongside the majority of his teammates, has endured a below-par campaign compared to his usual lofty standards and will be hoping that he can get back on track sooner rather than later.

The £95,000 per-week earner has played in just 62% of minutes available in the Premier League this season, helping the side keep seven clean sheets across his 19 appearances.

The 11-cap England international has achieved an underwhelming average WhoScored rating of 6.67 for his displays in the top flight this term, having made an average of 1.4 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 2.2 clearances per game, indicating that he has been unable to demonstrate his best form for the Reds.

However, with Liverpool struggling defensively at the time of writing, Gomez’s absence will come as a blow to both Klopp and the Anfield faithful, as they look to secure three points against Julen Lopetegui’s Wolves side.

