Liverpool defender Joe Gomez could return to the squad this weekend but it's 'going to be difficult' to displace current starting defenders, injury expert Ben Dinnery has told GIVEMESPORT.

Gomez has missed the last three games for Liverpool through injury, and Jurgen Klopp's side are starting to pick up some results in his absence.

Liverpool injury news - Joe Gomez

With Gomez out for the last three games, Liverpool's results have shown signs of improvement. Klopp's side haven't conceded in their last three games whilst Gomez has been sidelined, as per Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old was substituted against Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Klopp confirming that he was 'close' to returning ahead of their Premier League demolition of Manchester United at the weekend.

With Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate performing so impressively in Liverpool's latest game against their rivals, it wouldn't make an awful lot of sense to bring Gomez back into the starting eleven.

However, his return will be a boost for Klopp when you consider Konate's injury record. The French defender has missed 13 games so far this season from two separate injuries, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dinnery said about Gomez?

When asked about the latest on Gomez's injury, Dinnery told GIVEMESPORT: "It's going to be difficult to displace those unless somebody has an issue and then you're then talking about is it Joel Matip or is it Gomez? Gomez could come on the right but Alexander-Arnold is really playing himself back in.

"We're talking about a defence now in the league with six Premier League clean sheets in seven games. So, you know, that backline is doing a pretty realistic job.

"But, in terms of maybe returning to the bench or the matchday squad, I certainly wouldn't rule out this weekend."

Has Gomez done enough this season to break back into the side?

The £95,000 per-week defender has started 13 Premier League games in total this season and the amount of goals they concede whilst he's on the pitch is mightily impressive.

The 25-year-old has the third lowest goals allowed per 90 minutes in the whole Liverpool squad this season with 0.84, as per FBRef.

To put this into context, Joel Matip, Konate, and Van Dijk have allowed 1.65, 1.29 and 1.07 respectively.

Of course, there are many factors behind these statistics and Gomez's performance shouldn't be judged on these figures alone, but he's certainly provided solidity at times this season.