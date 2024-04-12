Highlights Jurgen Klopp was disappointed as Liverpool lost 3-0 to Atalanta in the Europa League quarter-final first-leg.

Anfield defeat leaves Liverpool with a tough task in the second leg, meaning Klopp might be unable to rest some of his stars.

A decision to shoot from range left Klopp visibly fuming on the side of the pitch.

Liverpool suffered a 3-0 defeat at home to Atalanta in the Europa League on Thursday night, and The Athletic's journalist James Pearce has suggested that Jurgen Klopp wasn't best pleased with a decision from Joe Gomez during the game.

With the Merseyside club drawn at home in the opening leg, it was important for Klopp's side to secure a comfortable lead before their trip to Italy next week. It certainly didn't go to plan, with the Serie A outfit walking over the Reds at Anfield.

Liverpool now have a mountain to climb in the second leg, which isn't an ideal scenario considering Klopp might have hoped that he could rest some of his stars. The Premier League title race is hotting up, and the German manager will want full focus on domestic action.

Jurgen Klopp 'Fuming' With Joe Gomez

The English defender opted to shoot from range

Towards the end of the game, Klopp was his usual, animated self on the touchline. The former Borussia Dortmund manager was urging his team forward as they searched for a way back in the game, and a decision from Gomez to unleash from range left him 'fuming' on the side of the pitch, according to Pearce...

"Klopp fuming on touchline as Gomez decides to shoot from 25 yards. So many better options to pick."

Klopp might have accepted a wayward effort from an attacking player, but Gomez is still yet to score his first goal for the club since arriving from Charlton Athletic. The 26-year-old will be desperate to finally find the back of the net, especially at Anfield, but there's a time and a place to be looking to score from range.