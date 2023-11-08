Highlights Joe Gomez could have left Anfield during the summer transfer window, but Jurgen Klopp will be happy they kept hold of him.

Journalist Dean Jones has compared Joe Gomez to James Milner in terms of his importance to the side.

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing three names to improve his defence in January, including Denzel Dumfries.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is never likely to be a guaranteed starter at Anfield, but journalist Dean Jones, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, has expressed how vital he can be to Jurgen Klopp's side, likening him to James Milner for a key reason.

Having a player in a squad who is willing to do a job in multiple positions is hugely beneficial. It's all well and good having a starting XI of talented players, but having all 11 available every single week is extremely unlikely. The versatile defender appeared to be on his way out during the summer transfer window, but Klopp will be delighted to have kept hold of him considering the number of games he's played so far this season.

Gomez has played a reasonable number of minutes this term in the Premier League, but whether he's willing to play a squad role for the next few years remains to be seen.

Joe Gomez was nearly out the door in the summer

Gomez signed for the Reds for a fee of around £4m from Charlton Athletic back in 2015, per BBC. The defender signed a five-year deal and was only 18 years old at the time, and has been at Anfield ever since. With Gomez never becoming a regular since his move to Merseyside, his future was in doubt during the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Gomez was high on Al-Ittihad's shortlist and the Liverpool defender had the opportunity to take advantage of the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia. Of course, a move failed to materialise, and some may consider it a bit of a surprise that the England international opted to stay at Anfield.

Redmen TV presenter Paul Machin recently told GIVEMESPORT that Gomez has reached a bit of a crossroads in his career as he's now in his prime and still not a guaranteed starter at Anfield. However, with injuries in the defence throughout the season, the 26-year-old has shown that he's a crucial part of Klopp's squad.

Joe Gomez - Liverpool 2023/2024 Premier League Stats Appearances 5 (5) Minutes 504 Yellow cards 1 Tackles per game 1.7 Pass success rate 89.6% Aerials won per game 1 Interceptions per game 0.7 Overall rating 6.59 All stats according to WhoScored

Gomez has previously expressed his gratitude to Klopp, which could be a key reason behind his decision to remain at the club for so many years despite a lack of minutes...

“I think he knows that there’s gratitude, massively so. From the whole team and then on a personal note he knows, going through the injuries and him having the faith to see that I can rebuild myself and be a player that wants to play for him and impact the team, that’s forever. It’s probably something that I’ll look back on after as well. I’m lucky to have had a gaffer like him for this period of time, I know it’s not something to take for granted.”

Jones has suggested that Gomez has become a bit of an unlikely hero at Anfield due to being able to fill multiple positions. The journalist likens him to Milner, who played a similar role before he departed in the summer transfer window. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Yeah, I think Joe Gomez has become a bit of an unlikely hero in that sense that he's able to fill positions and take different roles at times when Jurgen Klopp needs somebody to be relied on to do that. I know that he's not considered to be the best footballer in the world, but if you consider a time when they lost James Milner and all the different positions that he was able to feel for Liverpool over his time there. I still think you need those characters within the squad who are willing to just take on a more general role within the team."

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a defensive signing

Reports in Italy have suggested that Liverpool are interested in signing Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. The Reds don't have a natural replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Gomez often filling in, so adding some competition in this position would make a lot of sense.

Per Football Insider, another option for Klopp and his recruitment team is Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, with the Merseyside club keeping tabs on the full-back. On the other side of defence, it's understood that Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen is being targeted by Liverpool, with the Dutchman set to leave Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

