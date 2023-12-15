Highlights Liverpool may conduct most of their serious transfer business in the 2024 summer transfer window at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds squad are facing an injury crisis in their backline after Joel Matip's season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Maxence Lacroix and Marc Guehi have been reported as potential options to replace Matip, but a solution may not be found in the upcoming 2024 winter transfer window.

Liverpool are unlikely to sign a Joel Matip replacement during the 2024 January transfer window, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with his view on the Anfield outfit’s reported interest in Wolfsburg centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side are on the verge of an injury crisis in their backline after Matip suffered a season-ending injury in December, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Liverpool could not bolster their defence during the 2023 summer transfer window after the Merseyside giants focused on a midfield rebuild. However, circumstances may have changed heading into the 2024 winter transfer window, and Klopp could be eager to avoid hampering his side’s realistic prospects of a Premier League triumph.

The state of play of Liverpool’s defence

After sustaining an injury in Liverpool’s 4-3 victory over Fulham at the beginning of December, Matip was ruled out for the remainder of the 2022/23 season, having sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The centre-back has undergone surgery, which the Reds have confirmed has been successful, but the club have not put a timescale on his return.

Thiago Alcantara, Andrew Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota all remain on the sidelines with their respective absences. They hope to return to action sooner rather than later with a packed winter schedule. Matip’s setback has led to links of Liverpool moving in the 2024 winter transfer market to cover his absence. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are likely the preferred partnership at the heart of the defence.

According to The Daily Mirror, Lacroix has emerged as a potential option to replace Matip at Anfield. The former France U20 international could be available for around £25m, representing a decent price for the Reds to cover their stricken centre-back. Lacroix has less than two years remaining on his current deal at Wolfsburg, hinting that Liverpool could negotiate a better price, with the Bundesliga outfit keen for the defender not to run his contract down.

The same report claims that the Reds are also interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi, who is expected to be available during the 2024 summer transfer window. The England international will command a massive fee from the south London outfit, with plenty of admirers expected for his services.

Maxence Lacroix - Wolfsburg Bundesliga stats 23/24 (15-12-23) Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.77 3rd Pass success rate 86.6% 5th Tackles per game 1.8 =2nd Interceptions per game 1.2 2nd Clearances per game 4.8 2nd Stats according to WhoScored

Ben Jacobs on Maxence Lacroix to Liverpool

Jacobs has hinted that, whilst Liverpool must find a solution to Matip’s absence, they won’t necessarily look to solve it during the upcoming winter transfer window. The journalist expects the Reds to do most of their serious business next summer. Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's easy to say, for example, Lacroix might be €30m-€35m [£26m-£30m], and Guehi could be closer to €75m [£65m], so he's significantly cheaper. But it's not just about the end price. It's about whether, for that price, even if that price is lower, the player has value, and because Wolfsburg, at the moment, don't want to sell mid-season, it becomes difficult. Now, Matip is entering the final six months of his Liverpool deal. So, a solution for Matip does have to be found in the long term. But that doesn't mean it must be covered in January right now. Liverpool are waiters, and I expect them to do most of their serious business in the summer.”

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (12th December) that Liverpool could look to sign a No. 6 and a defender at Anfield during the 2024 winter transfer window. The journalist namechecked Bayer Leverkusen and OGC Nice centre-backs Jonathan Tah and Jean-Clair Todibo as potential transfer targets heading into the new year.

Meanwhile, Saudi Pro League Director of Football, Michael Emenalo, believes it will be challenging to convince Mohamed Salah to move from Liverpool to the Middle East in January. According to a report in The Sun in September, Liverpool were offered a world-record £215m to sell the Egypt international to reigning Saudi champions Al-Ittihad. A move never transpired, and Salah remains a vital part of Klopp’s plans heading into the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

In other news, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed that RB Leipzig have contacted Liverpool about the potential of keeping winger Fabio Carvalho, who is currently on loan with the Bundesliga outfit. However, the Reds have insisted on his return from loan as he’s seen as a big part of the six-time European Cup winners’ plans on Merseyside.