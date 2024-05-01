Highlights Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg to leave the club after 15 years following Jurgen Klopp's exit.

Achterberg played a key role in a successful era for the Reds, and he's set to embark on a fresh challenge.

With Arne Slot set to be appointed as manager, he's likely to bring in his own set of staff.

Liverpool goalkeeper coach John Achterberg will leave the club at the end of the season, following Jurgen Klopp through the exit door, according to The Athletic's James Pearce.

Klopp announced earlier in the campaign that this would be his final year with the Merseyside outfit, and a host of his coaching staff are likely to head through the door. Those who moved to Anfield with Klopp, such as Pep Lijnders, will be saying their goodbyes, but it now appears that some of the coaches who were appointed before the German manager are also set to depart.

Achterbg to Leave Liverpool This Summer

He's been at the club for 15 years

According to James Pearce of The Athletic, Achterberg will leave the club at the end of the season. The experienced goalkeeper coach has given 15 years of service to the Reds and he's now set to embark on a fresh challenge. Confirming the news, Pearce said...

"John Achterberg will leave #LFC after 15 years of service when his contract expires this summer. Massively respected and popular figure who has played a huge part in such a successful era."

Feyenoord manager Arne Slot looks set to be appointed as Liverpool boss, as per the previous report from The Athletic, so the 45-year-old could be bringing in his own set of staff. The departures of the likes of Klopp and Achterberg mark the end of an era for the Merseyside outfit, but it could be an exciting period in their history as they head in a different direction.

The supporters at Anfield will be hoping that the coaching staff exits don't spark an exodus among the players, especially with Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Mohamed Salah out of contract next summer. David Ornstein recently confirmed some major news, with Salah now expected to stay and a new deal potentially in the pipeline, so some of the Reds' key stars might feel obliged to stick around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: John Achterberg joined Liverpool in 2009 to become the goalkeeping coach for the reserve side, before being promoted to the senior squad in 2011.

Slot Could Bring in Jyri Nieminen

Liverpool now need a goalkeeper coach

When Slot, who looks set to take over from Klopp in the summer, starts his position as Liverpool manager, he will be hoping to have his coaching staff in order for the day he arrives. As it stands, Jyri Nieminen is alongside him at Feyenoord, looking after their set of goalkeepers.

Although there have been no reports of Nieminen following Slot to Anfield, it wouldn't be a surprise if he looked to appoint him. Slot will want all of his staff on the same page in terms of implementing his style, and those who have worked with him in the Eredivisie will be accustomed to his system.

