Manchester United could be rivalled by Liverpool in their chase of Antonee Robinson with the Fulham defender coming under serious interest from the Premier League duo - as reports have suggested that the Red Devils could even make a move as early as January for the left-back.

United had a busy transfer window, with five first-team stars coming into the club's ranks in what is Erik ten Hag's third season at the club. They've fared in an average manner so far with seven points from five games, but with their stars beginning to find their way into the side, that is expected to improve in the coming weeks. Liverpool, meanwhile, had a quiet transfer period with only Federico Chiesa joining the club over the summer, but Arne Slot's men have started superbly with four wins from five to rival Manchester City in the title proceedings.

Man Utd and Liverpool in Chase For Robinson

Both clubs need a left-back and it could spark a bidding war

The report from The Sun states that Liverpool and United have entered battle for Fulham star Robinson - with a move as early as January possible for the Red Devils in their pursuit of the American international.

Antonee Robinson's Premier League statistics - Fulham squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 37 =2nd Assists 6 =2nd Key Passes Per Game 0.9 4th Tackles Per Game 2.5 2nd Interceptions Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.92 3rd

United have added him to their wishlist ahead of the winer window, with Luke Shaw still failing to return from fitness and Tyrell Malacia only coming back into training after an 18-month hiatus from any first-team action whatsoever.

However, Liverpool are also hot on the trail of the former Everton youth academy product as they look for a long-term replacement for Scottish left-back Andy Robertson. Liverpool scouts have looked long and hard across the globe, but they could find their solution in Robinson - especially given that he is four years younger than the former Hull City star whilst also having vital Premier League experience.

United could hold more gravitas by offering Robinson immediate first-team football, whilst Liverpool would only have him as a rotation option - and with Fulham having signed former youth star Ryan Sessegnon on a free transfer in the summer, Robinson could be allowed to leave Craven Cottage in search of pastures new.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robinson has 46 caps for the United States National Team, scoring four goals.

Manchester City, AC Milan and more have all been interested in Robinson in the past, but it could be a north-west battle for his signature with United in desperate need of a left-back and Liverpool looking to plan for future years.

Robinson Would Be a Superb Addition for Both Clubs

The left-back has been massively consistent in recent years

Robinson was one of the best left-backs in the Premier League last season, being named as Fulham's Player of the Season in their club awards - and with over 100 top-flight appearances, he certainly has the talent to make an impact at the top level.

Blessed with raw pace, superb crossing ability and relentless stamina, Robinson's influence on the Cottagers has been immense - and after adding the likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge and Joachim Andersen to their side in the summer, they really are a force to be reckoned with - especially with Robinson being called 'insane' for his efforts.

If United or Liverpool do buy Robinson, not only are they adding Premier League experience but a top-half player in that - with Fulham having finished 10th in their first campaign in the top-flight under Marco Silva, alongside currently sitting ninth in the table.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.