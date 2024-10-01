Liverpool have joined Arsenal, Inter Milan, and Juventus in the race to sign Lille forward Jonathan David, who has less than 12 months remaining on his contract, reports in Italy claim.

According to InterLive, the Reds have entered the fray to acquire the prolific attacker and could soon offer him a five-year deal worth a total of £20.8m in wages, to sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Inter still seem to be the front-runners to capture David in 2025, while a renewal with Lille remains unlikely at this point – the Canadian ace is poised to depart for a new challenge.

David was heavily linked with a summer departure from Ligue 1 in the previous transfer window, but failed to command significant attention from top clubs around Europe.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, the Lille striker revealed that he is not necessarily prioritising a move to the Premier League and remains ‘open to everything’ ahead of his contract expiry in France.

The Brooklyn-born ace had an impressive year in Ligue 1, scoring 26 goals and registering nine assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

David Linked with Anfield Switch

Liverpool ‘readying an offer’

David’s impressive performances helped Lille qualify for the Champions League for the first time in three years, while the Canadian himself, who has been described as "one of the best strikers in the world", has seemingly carried his superb form into the new campaign.

The 24-year-old already has seven goals and two assists in 11 appearances across all competitions this season, including four contributions in the Champions League qualifiers.

David’s eye for goal could prove to be a massive boost for any top Premier League club’s frontline, including Liverpool, who have enjoyed a positive start to life under Arne Slot, sitting first in the table after six rounds of games.

In June, Lille president Olivier Letang confirmed David had set his sights on a departure and stated that the Canadian international was available for a move away from the club.

The Ligue 1 outfit will be keen to cash in on the 24-year-old in January ahead of his contract expiry, but may not make a significant profit with six months left on his deal, having signed David for a club-record £27m fee in 2020 from Belgian side Gent.

Jonathan David Lille Stats (2023/24) Competition Matches Goals Assists Minutes played Ligue 1 34 19 4 2,642 Conference League 8 3 0 529 Coupe de France 3 3 4 234 Conference League Qualifiers 2 1 1 210

Trent New Contract Latest

Liverpool ace set to evaluate options

Liverpool will have the first opportunity to present a contract offer to Trent Alexander-Arnold before any other interested club, journalist Ben Jacobs has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Anfield outfit remain in pole position to discuss the England international’s future at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

According to Jacobs, Alexander-Arnold is still set to evaluate his options, despite reports linking him heavily with a move to Real Madrid next summer.

The 25-year-old has been a key figure in Arne Slot’s squad this campaign, starting all six Premier League matches so far and registering one assist.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 01-10-24.