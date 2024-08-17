Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Rennes left back Adrien Truffert before the transfer deadline but face competition from Nottingham Forest and Wolves, according to reports in France.

The Merseyside outfit have had a quiet summer so far, with just weeks remaining of the transfer window. They are the only Premier League team yet to make a signing after they saw a deal for their primary target, Martin Zubimendi, collapse earlier this week.

In terms of outgoings, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrian all left on free transfers. Fabio Carvalho departed in a permanent move to league rivals Brentford, while a handful of youngsters have also headed out on loan.

Liverpool and Man Utd ‘join’ Truffert race

He won a silver with France at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The latest name to emerge as a potential target for both Liverpool and United is Rennes left back Truffert. He is a product of the Ligue 1 side’s youth academy, and he has already amassed over 150 senior appearances at just 22 years of age.

According to L’Equipe, several clubs have come forward as potential suitors for the young defender, who has been described as 'incredible', including Premier League sides. Liverpool and United are said to have joined the race, along with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest. The article suggests Truffert is also appreciated by Paris Saint-Germain in the French league.

Truffert returned to training with Rennes earlier this week following his involvement in France’s run to the Olympic final, in which he started five of their six games. They were beaten 5-3 by Spain in the gold medal match last week, and instead had to settle for silver at their home Olympics.

Adrien Truffert 2023/24 stats for Rennes in all competitions Appearances 43 Goals 2 Assists 7 Minutes played 3,122

Truffert was promoted to the Rennes first team in 2020 and he signed a new deal with the club in the summer of 2023. His current contract is set to expire in 2026, and the report from L’Equipe indicates the French club have so far rejected any approach for the young left back.

Liverpool have been linked with the defender

Elsewhere, Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim has offered an update on the future of central defender Goncalo Inacio in the midst of links with a move to Premier League side Liverpool. Reports this week suggest the Reds could make a move for the Portuguese international before the transfer deadline.

Amorim was quizzed on the rumours ahead of Sporting’s second league game of the season against C.D. Nacional. His response suggests a move hasn’t been ruled out, and there could be activity in the coming weeks.

The manager told reporters:

"A lot of news has already come out. I don’t know if there have been negotiations. Inacio will play tomorrow. He’s ready, whatever happens in the market. We already have some experience; we know that our players are very attractive for the market. Until it closes, everything is possible. No more or less worried about waiting for the market to close."

Inacio joined Sporting as a youth player back in 2012, and now 22, he has become an integral figure in the first team under Amorim. He signed a contract extension with the Portuguese side 12 months ago, and his current deal expires at the end of June in 2027.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.