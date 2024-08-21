Liverpool have joined the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who is also a target for Arsenal, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Reds are keeping a close eye on the Spanish shot-stopper, who has already reached a verbal agreement on personal terms with Arsenal and remains a priority target for the Gunners to replace Aaron Ramsdale.

Liverpool, currently in negotiations for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, are also closely monitoring Garcia’s situation, with Arsenal yet to present a formal offer to Espanyol for the 23-year-old.

With less than two weeks remaining in the transfer window, the Merseyside giants remain the only Premier League team yet to make a signing this summer.

After being snubbed by Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, the Reds have seemingly shifted their focus to bolstering their goalkeeping options, with Mamardashvili and Garcia both emerging as targets in recent weeks.

Liverpool opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 victory at Ipswich Town, with Diogo Jota and Mo Salah on the scoresheet in Arne Slot’s debut in charge.

Garcia Eyed by Premier League Rivals

After impressing for Espanyol

Garcia’s impressive season at Espanyol has sparked interest from top clubs in England and Europe in the 23-year-old promising shot-stopper.

According to Mundo Deportivo, La Liga outfit Girona also had Garcia on their shortlist for a while and even made an offer for the Spanish goalkeeper last month.

Garcia, who reportedly has a £25m release clause this summer, is coming off a breakthrough campaign in the second Spanish division, where he helped Espanyol return to La Liga.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions and, in the latter part of the season, became Espanyol’s number one shot-stopper, taking over the starting spot from Fernando Pacheco.

Joan Garcia Espanyol Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals conceded Clean sheets La Liga Hypermotion 14 7 8 Promotion play-offs 4 1 3 Copa del Rey 3 2 1

After joining Espanyol’s academy in 2016, Garcia went on to make 30 appearances for the senior side across all competitions, keeping 13 clean sheets.

The promising shot-stopper also featured in Espanyol’s La Liga return, a 1-0 loss to Real Valladolid last weekend.

Liverpool ‘Keen’ on Marc Guehi

Planning ahead of Van Dijk’s exit

Liverpool are planning ahead of Virgil van Dijk’s potential exit in the foreseeable future and have identified Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as the perfect replacement for the Dutchman.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool remain in contention to acquire Guehi this summer, amid long-standing interest from Newcastle United, who have already had four bids rejected for the England international.

Arne Slot’s side’s interest in Guehi has emerged in light of the uncertain futures of Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg – both centre-backs are rumoured to be considering potential departures ahead of the transfer deadline on 30 August.

Meanwhile, Palace are keen to keep hold of Guehi before the window shuts next week, especially after Fulham agreed a £30m deal to sign his partner at centre-back, Joachim Andersen, earlier this week.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-08-24.