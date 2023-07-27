Highlights Jordan Henderson leaves Liverpool after a legendary 12-year career, leaving behind a strong legacy with 492 appearances and 8 trophies.

Henderson's memorable moments include a clash with Diego Costa, a stunning goal against Manchester City, and lifting the FIFA Club World Cup.

From battling for his place to becoming Liverpool captain and ending the 30-year wait for a Premier League trophy, Henderson's dedication and determination have made him a true Reds legend.

Liverpool’s midfield rebuild continues to take shape this summer, with captain Jordan Henderson the latest player to bid an emotional farewell to the Merseyside club.

After weeks of speculation, Henderson has finally completed a move to Saudi Arabia, joining up with former teammate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

Despite some of the criticism surrounding the transfer, the England international leaves behind a strong legacy with the Reds after making 492 appearances and winning eight trophies (via Transfermarkt).

From long-range screamers to iconic trophy lifts, Henderson’s 12-year stint at Liverpool provided plenty of memorable moments that’ll be sure to last a lifetime.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take a look at Henderson’s action-packed time on Merseyside, ranking the 14 moments that shaped his legendary Reds career.

14 Clash with Diego Costa - 2015

Diego Costa built a reputation as one of the Premier League’s biggest wind-up merchants during his time at Chelsea, with petulant fouls and constant backchat a key component of his game.

This was on full display in 2015 during a 1-1 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield as Costa and Henderson came to blows, culminating in an intense stare-down between the pair.

Henderson refused to buckle, and it was the Spanish international who sheepishly backed away, giving Reds supporters a moment they won’t ever let Costa forget.

13 Corker against City - 2015

Of his 33 goals for the club, this absolute corker against Manchester City in 2015 is right up there with the very best.

Receiving a pass from Raheem Sterling, Henderson shifted the ball onto his stronger side before unleashing a rocket into the top-right corner, much to the delight of the Anfield faithful.

It was some way to open the scoring, and ultimately propelled the Reds to a 2-1 victory over the Citizens, with Philippe Coutinho netting an equally sublime second-half winner.

12 Celebrations at St Mary’s - 2019

While Liverpool weren’t quite able to catch Man City at the end of the 2018/19 domestic season, Henderson’s late goal at Southampton provided an incredible let-off from the travelling Kop and epitomised the drama of the title race.

Introduced into the contest as a second-half substitute, the Liverpool skipper sealed a hard-fought 3-1 win in front of the away fans, sparking a memorable celebration full of passion and emotion.

11 Champions of the world - 2019

Having won 16 of their first 17 Premier League matches in the 2019/20 campaign, the Reds travelled to Qatar full of confidence as they looked to add the FIFA Club World Cup to their trophy cabinet.

A narrow victory over Monterrey in the semi-final set up a showpiece with Brazilian side Flamengo, and it was Roberto Firmino who stepped up in extra time to net the all-important winner against his compatriots.

Henderson lifted the trophy with his iconic shuffle and the Reds were crowned Champions of the World for the first time in the club’s history.

10 Fighting for his place - 2012

It’s easy to forget that Henderson was on the verge of leaving Liverpool in 2012 when manager Brendan Rodgers looked set to offload the former Sunderland player.

Unconvinced by the midfielder’s debut season at the club, Rodgers wanted to use Henderson as part of a swap deal for Fulham’s Clint Dempsey.

Henderson decided to stay and fight for his place, eventually proving his doubters wrong with a string of excellent performances in the heart of the Liverpool midfield.

Reflecting on that sliding doors moment, Henderson told The Guardian in 2021: “I’d do absolutely everything to be in his team, this football club, and I’d prove them wrong. In the end, I did.”

9 Anfield stunner against Milan - 2021

He might not have scored many in the Champions League for the Reds, but this scorcher against Milan in the 2021/22 group stage more than made up for it.

With the scores level at 2-2 going into the final 25 minutes, a corner was cleared to Henderson on the edge of the box and the Liverpool skipper drove a first-time piledriver into the bottom corner, winning the game for the Reds.

8 Barcelona heroics - 2019

Perhaps one of Henderson’s greatest strengths as a Liverpool captain was his sheer determination and unwavering dedication to the cause.

This was exemplified by his colossal performance against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield as Liverpool defied the odds to overturn a 3-0 first-leg deficit.

Having suffered a hefty blow to the knee, Henderson took a painkilling injection at half-time, allowing him to battle through the second half and guide his side to the final on the most memorable of nights.

7 Completing domestic double - 2022

The 2021/22 season was one to remember for Henderson and everyone at the club, with the Reds fighting for an unprecedented quadruple until the final week of the campaign.

Despite falling agonisingly short in both the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool still had a brilliant domestic double to show for their efforts.

Henderson was a driving force as Liverpool chased success across multiple fronts, racking up a remarkable 57 appearances in all competitions.

Photo Credit: Football Writers' Association

Never one to toot his own horn, the Liverpool skipper was given the ultimate sign of appreciation from football writers and broadcasters across the country when he picked up the FWA Footballer of the Year Award in the 2019/20 season.

The individual accolade was a fitting reward for Henderson after an incredible turnaround at the club having faced plenty of adversity during his early years on Merseyside.

5 NHS champion - 2021

Photo Credit: Yorkshire Post

An advocate for important causes during his time as Liverpool captain, Henderson was named the first NHS Charities Together ‘Champion’ following his excellent work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leading the #PlayersTogether initiative, Henderson inspired Premier League players to donate millions to the NHS.

The midfielder was also given an MBE in 2022 for his charitable work, although his advocacy for LGBTQ+ issues has been somewhat undermined by his move to the Saudi Pro League.

4 Stamford Bridge screamer - 2016

Henderson’s best goal for the club came at Stamford Bridge in 2016 as Jurgen Klopp’s new Liverpool side began to take shape.

A failed clearance fell to the Reds skipper 30 yards from goal, and he opened his body in one fell swoop to send a sensational strike into the stanchion.

The timing, the inch-perfect execution, the celebration - the goal had it all.

3 Lifting the European Cup - 2019

After losing to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final, Liverpool bounced back the following year to reach the final once again.

This time, they overcame Tottenham Hotspur on a special night in Madrid as Henderson became only the fifth Liverpool captain to lift the European Cup, cementing his position as a bona fide Reds legend.

Amidst the wild celebrations, Henderson immediately found his father following the full-time whistle and sobbed his heart out as the pair embraced. It was a special moment that no one could take away from him and his family.

2 Becoming Liverpool captain - 2015

After years of hard work and proving his doubters wrong, Henderson was officially appointed Liverpool captain in 2015, following Steven Gerrard’s departure.

Having already captained the side 19 times as a result of Gerrard’s reduced playing time, the Sunderland-born midfielder was given awfully big shoes to fill.

The shadow left by Gerrard was a large one, but Henderson soon stepped out of it and forged his own way of leading the club. Safe to say it was rather successful.

1 Ending the 30-year wait - 2020

The main reason Henderson’s name will forever be etched in the pantheon of Anfield greats is that he became the first Liverpool captain to finally lift the Premier League trophy, ending a painful 30-year wait for the club.

The Reds were on another level during the 2019/20 campaign - picking up 32 wins from their 38 matches and finishing on a remarkable 99 points.

Unfortunately, Covid-19 restrictions meant the trophy lift and Henderson’s iconic shuffle had to take place behind closed doors, but even that couldn’t dampen the players’ spirits as the club celebrated a long-awaited triumph.