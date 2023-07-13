Liverpool had expected Jordan Henderson’s future to lie at Anfield amid an important development on his future on Thursday afternoon, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jurgen Klopp hopes to rebuild his Reds midfield, with Henderson’s circumstances taking a drastic U-turn in the past 24 hours.

Liverpool transfer news – Jordan Henderson

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Henderson has accepted a contract proposal from Al-Ettifaq, with the Saudi Pro League outfit now discussing a transfer fee with Liverpool.

According to the MailOnline, Henderson has been offered the chance to quadruple his salary by joining the side managed by Steven Gerrard.

The 33-year-old would reportedly earn the equivalent of £700,000 per week, which would represent a considerable increase on his current weekly salary of £190,000.

Henderson, the current Reds captain, has two years remaining on his deal at Anfield, indicating that the club wouldn’t rush to force through a sale.

However, having already secured the additions of Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, the England international could find opportunities limited in the centre of the park.

And the lucrative offer of a quadrupled salary looks to have proven too much to resist as Henderson contemplates linking up with Gerrard again.

The same report says that Al-Ettifaq would need to pay Liverpool a significant transfer fee worth more than the £17m Al-Hilal paid to Chelsea for the services of Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Merseyside outfit’s interest in Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is “one to watch” in a transfer which could further have pushed Henderson down the pecking order at Anfield.

The midfielder signed for Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 for a rumoured fee of £20m.

In that time, he has won eight major honours, including a Champions League and Premier League title in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Therefore, Henderson would leave Liverpool as one of the club’s most highly regarded players of recent times.

And Jacobs claims that Henderson and Fabinho could both move to Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool expected to receive a £40m bid from Al-Ittihad for the Brazilian’s services.

What has Jacobs said about Liverpool and Henderson?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “Henderson and Fabinho could both go to Saudi Arabia.

“It's been really interesting with Jordan Henderson because the messages out of Liverpool in the last 24 hours were that he was focused on the new season.

“They thought that he would end up staying because it would better aid his Euro 2024 chances.”

Who else could Liverpool sell this summer?

Henderson and Fabinho aren’t the only two players involved in transfer talks at Anfield as the Reds look at further potential changes to Klopp’s squad this summer.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool could be edging closer to a decision on whether to sign Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill, who is fresh from winning the U21 Euros with England this month.

The 20-year-old enjoyed an exceptional campaign on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion last term, helping the Seagulls qualify for this season’s Europa League following a sixth-placed Premier League finish, as well as helping De Zerbi’s side reach an FA Cup semi-final.

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim that Liverpool want to accelerate on a move to sign Juventus forward Federico Chiesa but must sell players first, potentially encouraging the Reds to sanction a Henderson or Fabinho sale.

Therefore, plenty of transfer business is still to be done in the remaining month and a half of the transfer window at Anfield.