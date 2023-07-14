Jordan Henderson's Liverpool career could be coming to a close, with the midfielder linked to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer. The Englishman has had an illustrious career at Anfield, signing in 2011 for £16m, scoring 33 goals in 492 games for the club, and winning just about everything there is to win there.

The 33-year-old lifted both the Premier League and the Champions League while doing an admirable enough job replacing a club legend like Steven Gerrard as the Reds' captain.

No one quite expected Henderson to fare so well at Liverpool, though, but looking at the six players signed alongside him in the summer of 2011, he was head and shoulders above the rest of them.

From former players to unknown commodities, Kenny Dalgish brought an array of talent to Anfield that summer, but none of them came close to meeting the success of Henderson. As the midfielder's tenure as a Red looks to be winding down, let's look back to that summer 12 years ago and see how the other six players Liverpool signed alongside him got on.

Charlie Adam

After a pretty stellar debut Premier League season at an otherwise struggling Blackpool side, there were many in football interested in securing Charlie Adam's services, and Liverpool were the side who managed to get him through the door after they paid £6.75m.

It quickly became apparent, though, that the Scotsman just wasn't at a level capable of playing for a club like Liverpool, and he struggled to make a mark during his sole season at Anfield.

After just two goals in 38 appearances for the Reds, he was allowed to leave one year after arriving at the club and joined fellow Premier League side Stoke City for around £4m.

Craig Bellamy

After a fine year-long spell at Liverpool earlier in his career, Dalglish decided to bring Craig Bellamy back to Anfield in the summer of 2011 on a free transfer.

The move was a surprising one, considering the Welshman had just spent a year on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship, but he quickly slotted in at Anfield and had a strong season, with nine goals in 36 appearances for the club.

He played a pivotal role in Liverpool reaching their first FA Cup final in six years, before they ultimately lost to Chelsea in the final. Due to a series of personal issues, Bellamy chose to leave the Reds at the end of the season to return to Cardiff and be closer to his children.

New Liverpool manager Brendan Rogers wanted to keep him around, but some things are more important than football.

Doni

After several impressive years between the sticks at Roma, Liverpool signed Doni with the Brazilian set to provide backup for Pepe Reina.

The keeper struggled to settle in at Anfield, though, and he made just four appearances at the club, never coming close to usurping Reina as Liverpool's number-one shot-stopper.

After 18 months, he left Liverpool to join his former club Botafogo, but sadly never made an appearance for them as a shocking heart attack forced him to retire later that year.

Stewart Downing

After two successful seasons at Aston Villa, expectations were fairly high for Stewart Downing when he signed with Liverpool in the summer of 2011 for around £20m. In fact, he was the most anticipated signing of the window that year, but things didn't quite go to plan at the club.

The winger was a shell of the player he'd been at both Villa and Middlesbrough beforehand and scored just seven goals in 91 appearances across two seasons at the club.

He notoriously failed to score or assist a single goal in the Premier League during his first campaign at Anfield, and while things picked up a little in his second season, he was allowed to leave in 2013, when he signed for West Ham for a reported fee of around £5m, about a quarter of what Liverpool paid just two years earlier.

Jose Enrique

Aside from Henderson, Jose Enrique was the most successful signing of the 2011 summer, with the full-back enjoying a couple of successful years at Anfield.

Joining from Newcastle United for around £6m, the Spaniard spent five seasons at Liverpool and was a first-team regular for the first couple.

Opportunities in the first team dwindled as the years went by, though, and after failing to make a single appearance in the 2015-16 season, the Spaniard was released from his contract in the summer of 2016, before he joined Real Zaragoza later that year. Unfortunately, after just one season at the Spanish club, Enrique was forced to retire from football due to a persistent knee injury, at just 31 years old.

Sebastian Coates

Dalglish had an eye on the future when he signed Sebastian Coates for around £7m in the summer of 2011. The defender, just 21 years old at the time, joined from Uruguayan club Nacional and expectations were fairly high.

It quickly became apparent, though, that he wasn't quite cut out for a career at Anfield, and Coates struggled to break into the side, making just 12 appearances in his first season as a Red.

After just another 12 appearances in the next season, the defender was allowed to leave the club for Sunderland in the summer of 2015, for around £2m, after a loan spell at the Stadium of Light a year earlier.

His tenure at Anfield fell short of expectations, but at least he scored THAT scissor-kick goal from the edge of the area against QPR, one Reds fans will remember fondly for years to come.

Looking at the acquisitions that arrived at Anfield alongside Henderson that summer, 12 years ago, he's unrivalled in terms of his success at the club. While the rest all struggled to make an impact for Liverpool after their arrival, the midfielder has become one of the most decorated in the side's history and if he is to leave this summer, he'll do so as a legend, something not many would have predicted 12 years ago.