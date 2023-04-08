Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson is “like footballing Marmite” at Anfield, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds captain is still a trusted member of the squad for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit this season.

Liverpool news – Jordan Henderson

Henderson is now into his 12th season in a row with Liverpool, after switching Sunderland for Merseyside in a reported £20m in the summer of 2011.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed an excellent career at Anfield and is still selected in Gareth Southgate’s England squad when fit and available, indicating that he has looked after himself well, even into his thirties.

However, with Klopp looking to strengthen his midfield with targets such as Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham and Brighton & Hove Albion and Ecuador’s Moises Caicedo, Henderson’s days on Merseyside could be limited.

And Taylor has said that despite rating the Liverpool captain, he’s at a point in his career where he “can’t play every week.”

What has Taylor said about Liverpool and Henderson?

Speaking about Henderson, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: “He's like footballing Marmite. We know that, but I still very much rate him.

“He’s the captain but can't play every week now. We see him in and out of the team, but I still think he's good enough. At the World Cup, we saw his effect in England's midfield.

“Fabinho’s legs seem to have gone, but you question if that's because of those playing around him. There are not much legs around him at the moment, and it leaves him exposed. So, if Liverpool sign two top midfielders, we might see Fabinho return to his former self.”

How has Henderson performed for Liverpool?

Henderson has been a tremendous servant to Liverpool over the years, making over 480 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and producing over 90 goal contributions.

The 75-cap England international was the Reds skipper that ended the club’s over 30-year wait for a league title and won the Champions League in 2019, as well as every honour there is to win domestically.

However, due to his advancing years, he seems to have adapted more of a bit-part role in Klopp’s squad this term and could feel that the end of his £190,000 per-week contract in 2025 could be the conclusion of his time at Anfield.

It’s unlikely that the Sunderland-born star will have many regrets when looking back on his footballing career, and there’s no doubt that he will be looked back on in the highest regard by the Liverpool faithful once his career comes to an end.