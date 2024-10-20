Key Takeaways Josko Gvardiol once named Liverpool as his "dream club".

Liverpool acted and tried to sign the Croatian defender, but RB Leipzig rejected, leading Manchester City to acquire him.

Guardiola has shaped Gvardiol into a top full-back, hinting at a bright future for City and the Premier League.

Eighteen months into his Manchester City journey, and Josko Gvardiol already feels like a masterpiece crafted for Pep Guardiola's Premier League-winning formula. Every movement, every pass, seems to harmonise effortlessly with the intricate rhythm of Guardiola’s vision, as though Gvardiol was always destined to play a perfect note in this symphony of champions at one point or another.

Yet, there was a time that inevitability lay with Liverpool. A story of what could have been for a then-Jurgen Klopp-led Reds side that have done everything they possibly can to keep pace with the runaway domestic kings 34 miles east over in Manchester. However, the Reds have not only faced challenges on the pitch; they have also been outmanoeuvred off it, with Guardiola's recruitment team successfully breaching Anfield's once-impenetrable bastion of talent acquisition back in 2023.

What Gvardiol Said About Liverpool

He once named the Reds as his 'dream club'

In the 2022/23 season, Gvardiol was attracting interest from all across Europe, including from Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Tottenham. At the time, the Croat had said how he wasn't in any rush to leave RB Leipzig, who had put their plans in front of him to maintain his motivation for the ongoing project in Germany, but it looked like only a matter of time before he would have his head turned in favour of silverware.

He had an exceptional World Cup campaign with Croatia, starting all seven matches as they secured a bronze medal. The 20-year-old topped all defenders in the tournament with 11 interceptions and 37 clearances, and he also scored a stunning diving header in the third-place playoff against Morocco. Gvardiol formed a formidable partnership with former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren at the core of Croatia's defence in Qatar. In the immediate aftermath, he then expressed his desire to follow in Lovren's footsteps with a move to Merseyside.

"My dream club? That would definitely be Liverpool,” he told Croatian TV channel RTLDanas.

“Since I was little, I watched a lot of their matches with my dad. We covered every season in detail. It is a club that has remained in my heart".

Fabrizio Romano Confirmed Liverpool Stepped Up Their Pursuit

The Reds were confident they could make Gvardiol's dreams come true

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano claimed that Liverpool had contacted RB Leipzig in January to explore the possibility of signing Gvardiol. At the time, however, Leipzig informed the Reds' hierarchy that the defender was not for sale and, as a result, the club shifted their focus to other areas, like the midfield, and invested in players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai instead.

During that period, it appears Manchester City stepped in, flexed their financial muscle, and made RB Leipzig an offer they couldn’t refuse. Gvardiol's subsequent £77.6m move made him the second-most expensive defender in Premier League history in August, just seven months after their biggest adversaries to more league titles had their pen for his signature cruelly taken away from them.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Maguire remains the most expensive Premier League defender of all time after his switch to Manchester United in 2019 saw the Red Devils cough up £85m in their efforts to force Leicester City's hand.

It appears it was a case of wrong time, wrong place for Liverpool and Gvardiol, as the generational talent slipped through their grasp on that occasion. Had RB Leipzig indicated to the Merseysiders that the defender was available for the right price, the outcome of the transfer might have been very different, even despite FSG's conscientious transfer policy.

Gvardiol's Manchester City tenure

Guardiola has moulded him into one of the world's finest full-backs

Gvardiol's integration into City's treble-winning backline was gradual. Guardiola admitted that he didn't want to overload the 22-year-old with too many complex tactical instructions during his debut campaign and described his new arrival as "a little bit shy".

But the young full-back emphatically rediscovered his confidence during the season's run-in with a prolific burst of scoring form, offering hope of solving City's long-standing left-back issue as he quickly got gifted the nickname 'Gvardigoal' as the Cityzens wrapped up their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Now, after just over a year of English football, the Croatian has firmly established himself among the best left-backs in the division. At only 22 years old, too, Gvardiol is poised to continue improving, which is a daunting prospect for the rest of the Premier League. He is already recognised as one of the league's most versatile players, adept with both feet and has plenty of room for improvement.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-10-24.